I got my COVID-19 vaccine, can I live a normal life after vaccination? Explained

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 14.78 crores, making it the world’s largest vaccination drive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Did you get your COVID-19 vaccine shot? You must be wondering what a fully vaccinated person can do? Can you resume your normal life? Do you still need to wear a mask?

We have worked on bringing you a set of do’s and don’ts for those who are fully vaccinated.

First, are you fully vaccinated?

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one is considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after getting the second dose.

All the vaccines, Covaxin, Covishield, and Sputnik V, currently being used in India comprise two doses.

People administered with one dose of a vaccine are not fully vaccinated, only less vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

What can fully vaccinated people do?

They can gather with other fully vaccinated people without maintaining social distancing or wearing masks. They can meet unvaccinated people with a lower risk for severe COVID-19 within a household without maintaining social distancing or wearing masks.

They can participate in recreational and outdoor activities, resume domestic travel, skip testing or self-quarantine before or after travel.

They can also refrain from testing after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive person if asymptomatic.

However, CDC suggests following few protocols, for now, such as:

Wearing a mask when in a public gathering or visiting unvaccinated people with a high risk for severe COVID-19.

Wearing a mask when visiting unvaccinated people from different households.

Getting tested when exposed to a COVID-19 positive person and experiencing symptoms.

So, when will life be completely normal?

Researchers have found that the COVAXIN vaccine by Bharat Biotech had shown 100 efficacy against the virus along with reduced the transmission of the virus as well as the need for hospitalization.

However, on a global scale, scientists are still studying how effective the COVID-19 vaccines are against the variants, how well the vaccines can stop the spreading of the virus, and how long the vaccines can protect people.

Therefore, till the scientists have all the answers, health experts recommend that even fully vaccinated people should enjoy their life while following certain precautions such as masks and distancing for some while.