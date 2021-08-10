ICC to push for cricket's inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that it is planning to push for cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games. The ICC aims to bid for the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The International Cricket Council has assembled a working group to lead the bid. The ICC said in a statement that 30 million cricket fans live in the United States, making LA 2028 Olympics the ideal Games for cricket to make its return.

Cricket has only been included once in the Olympics till now, that too in 1900 Paris Olympic Games when only two cricket teams had competed- hosts France and Great Britain.

ICC to push for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympic Games going forward, starting preparations for a bid on behalf of the sport with the primary target being its addition to the Los Angeles 2028 itinerary: International Cricket Council pic.twitter.com/iXxbIu2lRw — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Significance

•If cricket is included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, it would mark the end of the sport's 128-year absence from the Games.

•ICC Chairperson Greg Barclay said that the addition of cricket to the Olympic Games would be beneficial to both the sport and the Games.

ICC Official statement ICC Chairperson Greg Barclay congratulated IOC, Tokyo 2020, and the people of Japan for staging such an incredible Games in such difficult circumstances. He stated, "It truly was fantastic to watch and captured the imagination of the world and we would love for cricket to be a part of future Games." He continued by saying, "Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket’s long-term future. We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics." He added saying that clearly, cricket has a strong and passionate fanbase, particularly in South Asia from where 92 percent of fans come while there are also 30 million cricket fans in US. He said that "the opportunity for those fans to see their heroes competing for an Olympic medal is tantalising.” ICC stated that cricket would be a great addition to the Olympic Games, but it won’t be easy to secure the inclusion of the sport in the Olympics as there are so many other great sports wanting to do the same. The council feels that it is time to put their best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics are.

ICC Olympic Working Group

•The ICC Olympic Working Group will be chaired by England and Wales Cricket Board Chair Ian Watmore and other members include ICC Independent Director Indra Nooyi, Chair of USA Cricket Parag Marathe, Chair of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani and ICC Associate Member Director and Asian Cricket Council Vice President Mahinda Vallipuram.

•The Chairperson of USA Cricket, Parag Marathe said that he believes the time is now for cricket to make its long-awaited return to the Olympics. He also expressed confidence that the sport's inclusion at the Olympics would accelerate the growth of the game in the USA.

•He stated, "USA Cricket is thrilled to be able to support cricket’s bid for inclusion in the Olympics, the timing of which aligns perfectly with our continuing plans to develop the sport in the USA."

Background

In a momentous occasion, cricket will be included in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. This will serve as a perfect showcase for what the sport can bring to the Olympics.