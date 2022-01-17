ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup Points Table 2022: Check Matches, Win, Loss, Points

U-19 World Cup 2022: The 14th edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup is underway in West Indies with 16 nations competing for the trophy. The under -19 world Cup witnesses the finest young talent battling it out for the biggest silverware in the junior cricket circuit.

U-19 World Cup 2022 is divided into 4 groups and teams- Group A, B, C, D. The world cup tournament will have 48 matches and will see the top two teams from the four groups go through to the Super League Stage while the remaining teams will battle out.

England U-19 under Group A, India-U19 under Group B, New Zealand U-19 in Group C, and Sri Lanka U-19 in Group D with 2 points each are currently on top of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Points Table.

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Points Table (Group A)

Group A Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points England U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 United Arab Emirates U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 Canada U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 Bangladesh U19 1 0 1 0 0 0

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Points Table (Group B)

Group B Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points India U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 Ireland U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 Uganda U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 South Africa U19 1 0 1 0 0 0

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Points Table (Group C)

Group C Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points Zimbabwe U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 Afghanistan U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 Papua New Guinea U19 1 0 1 0 0 0

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Points Table (Group D)

Group D Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points Sri Lanka U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 Australia U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 West Indies U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 Scotland U19 1 0 1 0 0 0

Under-19 World Cup

The two semi-finals of the U-19 World Cup 2022 will be played on February 1 and February 2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground, respectively. The final match of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 will be played on February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground.

The cricket tournament had started in 1988 as the Youth Cricket World Cup and was later formally re-established by the ICC in 1998 during its second edition. India is the most successful team in the tournament with four titles.

The previous edition which was held in South Africa had India missing out on fifth as it was beaten by Bangladesh.