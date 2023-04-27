ICC WTC 2023: Cricket Board Selects 15-Member Indian Team for Finals, Ajinkya Rahane Comes Back
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has released the final team of the ICC World Test Championship 2023. A total of 15 players have been selected for the match to be held in the month of June 2023. Check the full information given below.
India’s national cricket team selectors have gathered a team of players for the ICC World Test Championship 2023. As per the details, 15 players have been selected for the final list of the current year’s tournament.
While the Indian global cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul made a comeback to the team, two players namely Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out to perform further as of now.
About WTC Final 2023
According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the schedule is out for the spectacular and most awaited match. The Indian team will be playing opposing Australia in 2023. Check the below-mentioned table for the date and venue for the cricket championship event.
|
MATCH
|
DATE
|
VENUE
|
WTC Final
|
June 7 to June 11 2023
|
The Oval, London
Also, the Reserve Day has been decided to June 12, 2023. KL Rahul was earlier dismissed from the last 2 contests of the Australia match series. Additionally, Ajinkya Rahane has now been added to the Indian team after a gap of almost 15 months.
List of Finalised Players
View here the complete Indian squad comprising 15 cricketers who will be participating in the IND vs AUS final match of WTC 2023.
- Captain - Rohit Sharma
- Wicket Keeper - KS Bharat
- Shubman Gill
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Virat Kohli
- KL Rahul
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Shardul Thakur
- Axar Patel
- Mohd. Shami
- Mohd. Siraj
- Umesh Yadav
- Jaydev Unadkat
Players’ Return
Arjinkya Rahane, the one who has played in all formats has joined the Indian side after 15 months. He was last spotted in the South Africa Test series held in the month of January last year. He has served as the Captain of the Cricket Indian team.
The main reason behind his comeback has been made after the middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer along with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been absent from the series. As per the reports, Iyer recently faced back surgery and is expected to be out from work for recovery as it will take some time. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant is also on a recovery path as he suffered a car accident in December 2022.
Australian Team
As far as the Australian squad is concerned, there are 17 players in total which include Pat Cummins as Captain, Alex Carey as Wicket Keeper, Josh Inglis as Wicket Keeper, Steve Smith as Vice Captain, Scott Boland, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Mitchell Starc.
