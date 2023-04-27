ICC WTC 2023: Cricket Board Selects 15-Member Indian Team for Finals, Ajinkya Rahane Comes Back

India’s national cricket team selectors have gathered a team of players for the ICC World Test Championship 2023. As per the details, 15 players have been selected for the final list of the current year’s tournament.

While the Indian global cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul made a comeback to the team, two players namely Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out to perform further as of now.

About WTC Final 2023

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the schedule is out for the spectacular and most awaited match. The Indian team will be playing opposing Australia in 2023. Check the below-mentioned table for the date and venue for the cricket championship event.

MATCH DATE VENUE WTC Final June 7 to June 11 2023 The Oval, London

Also, the Reserve Day has been decided to June 12, 2023. KL Rahul was earlier dismissed from the last 2 contests of the Australia match series. Additionally, Ajinkya Rahane has now been added to the Indian team after a gap of almost 15 months.

List of Finalised Players

View here the complete Indian squad comprising 15 cricketers who will be participating in the IND vs AUS final match of WTC 2023.

Captain - Rohit Sharma

Wicket Keeper - KS Bharat

Shubman Gill

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Axar Patel

Mohd. Shami

Mohd. Siraj

Umesh Yadav

Jaydev Unadkat

Players’ Return

Arjinkya Rahane, the one who has played in all formats has joined the Indian side after 15 months. He was last spotted in the South Africa Test series held in the month of January last year. He has served as the Captain of the Cricket Indian team.

The main reason behind his comeback has been made after the middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer along with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been absent from the series. As per the reports, Iyer recently faced back surgery and is expected to be out from work for recovery as it will take some time. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant is also on a recovery path as he suffered a car accident in December 2022.

Australian Team

As far as the Australian squad is concerned, there are 17 players in total which include Pat Cummins as Captain, Alex Carey as Wicket Keeper, Josh Inglis as Wicket Keeper, Steve Smith as Vice Captain, Scott Boland, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Mitchell Starc.

Also Read: Oscars 2024: The Academy Announced Dates of 96th Edition of the Big Show