Oscars 2024: The Academy Announced Dates of 96th Edition of the Big Show

The 96th Academy Awards commonly known as Oscars are ready to be hosted in the next year. For the year 2024, the official dates along with their timings are out. The prestigious global show is about to make its presence once again and awards will be bestowed upon the winning leaders.

These awards are for artistic and technical merit and are recognised as a significant event for the International Film Industry. It chooses the top performers in the motion picture industry for their exemplary performances.

Oscars 2024: When & Where?

March 10, 2024, has been decided as the date for the upcoming occasion. For this time also, Dolby Theatre located in Los Angeles will become the stage for the hit show and all eyes are gathered for the famous ceremony.

Save the date. The 96th #Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. pic.twitter.com/AZ3ItWWZHq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 24, 2023

In 2023, the event location was the same where the movie “RRR” was accoladed with an Oscar Award for its spectacular music “Naato Naato”. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences paired up with its broadcasting partner ABC to light up the show.

The official organisation notified that the show will be presented in online mode in over 200 territories or countries around the globe. The Hollywood Academy has arranged Los Angeles as the same location since 2001.

Oscars 2024: Important Dates

The final choice of events has been made by the Academy. The dates and timings are given below in chronological order.

Events Dates & Timings Submission Deadline for General Categories November 15 2023 Governors Awards November 18 2023 Preliminary Voting Begins December 18 2023 (9 am) Preliminary Voting Ends December 21 2023 (5 pm) Oscar Shortlists Declaration December 21 2023 Eligibility Ending Period December 31 2023 Starting of Nomination Voting January 11 2024 (9 am) Ending of Nomination Voting January 16 2024 (5 pm) Oscars Nominations Declaration January 23 2023 Lunch for Oscars Nominees February 12 2023 Voting for Finals Starts February 22 2023 (9 am) Scientific and Technical Awards February 23 2023 Voting for Finals Ends February 27 2023 (5 pm) Oscars 96th Function March 10 2023

History of Academy Awards

For cinematic achievements, the Academy Awards were usually organised in the month of February. However, since the past few years of COVID-pandemic, the event is held in March. Through this show, a few talents are selected for this esteemed ceremony.

The Oscar figurine signifies a knight standing in a visual Art Deco style. For the first time, the Academy Awards or Oscars were conducted on May 16, 1929. It then involved an audience comprising nearly 270 people. Moreover, this first presentation was at a private dinner function at a hotel and it later developed into a grand famed show across US and overseas.

