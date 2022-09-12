IDF World Dairy Summit 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 4-Day World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida Today

IDF World Dairy Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4-Day World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida Today at 10:30 AM in the morning. As per the official update, the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022 is being held at the India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida from 12th to 15th Sept 2022. The organizers have invited 1,500 participants from 50 countries for the summit

At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 12th September, will inaugurate the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022. I would urge all those passionate about agriculture and the dairy sector to join tomorrow’s programme, which brings different stakeholders of the sector together. https://t.co/3N263mKxyp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

World Dairy Summit 2022 Theme: ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’

The World Dairy Summit 2022 which was inaugurated by PM Modi today will be centred around a unique theme of ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood’. The summit will see stakeholders from the global and Indian Dairy sectors congregate in Greater Noida for the next four days to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the industry. The summit will also see the participation of industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring.

1st World Dairy Summit in India after 48 Years

The International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit is being held in the country after a very long period of 48 years. As per the release issued by PMO, the last time World Dairy Summit was held in the country was nearly about half a century ago in 1974. The summit being held in Greater Noida will be the biggest event for the dairy industry, globally.

44% Increase in Milk Production in India

The organization of the World Dairy Summit 2022 comes in the backdrop of India’s implementation of several positive policy measures to boost the dairy industry. PM Modi-led Central Government has taken several key steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting, which have resulted in a 44% increase in milk production in the country in the last eight years. Currently, the Indian Dairy Industry contributes about 23% of global milk, amounting to 210 million tonnes annually. The statement issued by PMO says that the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 will “Indian dairy farmers to gain exposure to the global best practices.”