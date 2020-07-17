India and Israel inks agreement to collaborate in dealing with cyber threats

India and Israel signed an agreement on July 15 to expand collaboration in dealing with cyber threats. The agreement will play a significant role amid the rising digitization due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has exposed the vulnerabilities of the virtual world.

The agreement was signed between Sanjiv Singla, India’s ambassador to Israel, and Yigal Unna, Director-General of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate (INCD). Yigal Unna also highlighted the deepening cooperation with India is essential in confronting cyber threats.

Several meetings have been held between the two countries since 2018 to strengthen cooperation in the field of cybersecurity. Also in June 2019, the National Cyber Security Coordinator of India had also visited Israel to attend the Cyber week.

Staying the course and reaching newer heights together is our new normal. Today, MoU on Operational Collaboration on Cyber Security was signed between India and Israel in the presence of Amb Sanjeev Singla and DG Yigal Unna. #CyberSecurity is an imp pillar of 🇮🇳 🇮🇱 partnership. pic.twitter.com/JWZPqFhR8Z — India in Israel (@indemtel) July 15, 2020

An agreement signed on Cyber Security:

The MoU has been signed between the INCD and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. It is a unit of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The agreement will further deepen the operational cooperation between two sides and will also expand the scope of exchange of information on cyber threats to raise the level of protection in the field.

The signed agreement also lays down the framework for cooperation in capacity building, dialogue, facilitating regular exchanges, and mutual exchange of best practices in the fields.

India and Israel on signing the agreement on Cybersecurity:

Yigal Unna while signing the agreement mentioned that the accelerated digitization processes that accompany the enormous challenges of dealing with the pandemic and the increased threat in cyberspace bring the challenges and the need to quickly build protected systems and services.

He added that Israel will be able to contribute through its experience and in return will benefit from the vast experience that will be gained in India in dealing with cyber attacks.

As per the statement released by INCD, India and Israel have been cooperating in the cyber field since 2018. The new agreement is an opportunity to reaffirm the mutual commitment between the two countries.

Since the earlier agreement, professional seminars have been held among the government officials and industry and many reciprocal visits have also taken place.

India’s ambassador to Israel, Sanjiv Singla highlighted that Cyber Security is a natural and growing area of cooperation between India and Israel. He added that it has also been strongly emphasized by the Prime Ministers of both countries.

India and Israel on Cyber Security: Background

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017, cybersecurity was identified as an important area of cooperation between the two countries.

An agreement was also signed between India and Israel during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to India in 2017.