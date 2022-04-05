India blocks 22 YouTube channels including 4 Pakistani channels for spreading disinformation: Check Pakistani YouTube Channel Banned in India list

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 5, 2022 15:00 ISTModified On: Apr 5, 2022 16:23 IST
22 YouTube Channel Ban List: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked 22 YouTube channels including 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations and public order. 

India has blocked 18  Indian YouTube news channels blocked for the first time under IT Rules, 2021 and 4 Pakistan based YouTube news channels that used logos of   TV news channels & false thumbnails to mislead viewers. The I&B Ministry has also blocked 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account and 1 news website. 

22 YouTube Channel Ban List: 18 Indian YouTube Channels, 4 Pakistan-based 

Sl. No

YouTube Channel Name

Media Statistics

Banned Indian YouTube channels

1.

 ARP News

Subscribers: 

Total Views: 4,40,68,652

2.

AOP News

Subscribers: NA

Total Views: 74,04,673

3.

LDC News

Subscribers:  4,72,000

Total Views:6,46,96,730

4.

SarkariBabu

Subscribers:  2,44,000

Total Views: 4,40,14,435

5.

SS ZONE Hindi

Subscribers:  N.A

Total Views:5,28,17,274

6.

Smart News

Subscribers: NA

Total Views: 13,07,34,161

7.

News23Hindi

Subscribers: NA

Total Views: 18,72,35,234

8.

Online Khabar

Subscribers: NA

Total Views: 4,16,00,442

9.

DP news

 

Subscribers: NA

Total Views: 11,99,224

10.

PKB News

 

Subscribers: NA

Total Views: 2,97,71,721

11.

KisanTak

Subscribers:  NA

Total Views: 36,54,327

12.

Borana News

Subscribers: NA

Total Views: 2,46,53,931

13.

Sarkari News Update

Subscribers: NA 

Total Views: 2,05,05,161

14.

Bharat Mausam

Subscribers: 2,95,000

Total Views: 7,04,14,480

15.

RJ ZONE 6

Subscribers:  NA

Total Views: 12,44,07,625

16.

Exam Report

Subscribers: NA

Total Views: 3,43,72,553

17.

Digi Gurukul

Subscribers:  NA

Total Views: 10,95,22,595

18.

दिनभरकीखबरें

Subscribers: NA

Total Views: 23,69,305

Banned Pakistan based YouTube channels

19.

DuniyaMeryAagy

Subscribers: 4,28,000

Total Views: 11,29,96,047

20.

Ghulam NabiMadni

Total Views:  37,90,109

21.

HAQEEQAT TV

Subscribers: 40,90,000

Total Views: 1,46,84,10,797

22.

HAQEEQAT TV 2.0

Subscribers: 3,03,000

Total Views: 37,542,059

Source: PIB

Banned Twitter accounts - 3 Pakistan-Based Twitter Accounts

Sl .No

Twitter Account

No. of followers
  1.  

Ghulam NabiMadni

5,553
  1.  

DunyaMeryAagy

4,063
  1.  

Haqeeqat TV

323,800

Banned Facebook account

Facebook Account

No. of followers

DunyaMeryAagy

2,416

Banned News Website

Sl .No

Website
  1.  

Dunya Mere Aagy

Why has India blocked 22 YouTube Channels?

The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore. According to I&B Ministry, the channels were being used to spread fake news and coordinated disinformation over social media on sensitive subjects from the perspective of public order, India's foreign relations and national security.

India has taken such an action against India-based YouTube channels for the first time since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February 2021. The channels were blocked as they were being used to post fake news on various subjects including Indian Armed Forces and Jammu and Kashmir. The channels also included anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated from Pakistan.

A significant amount of fake content published by the Indian YouTube channels were related to the ongoing War in Ukraine and were aimed at  jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries. The blocked YouTubed channels were using templates and logos, thumbnails of certain TV news channels including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that their news was authentic.

The title and thumbnail of the videos was edited frequently to increase the virality of the content on social media.

India bans Pakistani YouTube Channels

The Ministry of information and broadcasting has blocked a total of 78 YouTube channels and other social media accounts since December 2021 on grounds related to national security, sovereignty, to maintain public order and integrity of India.

India had banned 35 YouTube channels operating from Pakistan and two websites for spreading misinformation about India in January 2022. The Pakistani YouTube Channels banned in India included the Apni Duniya Network that operated 14 YouTube channels and Talha Films Network that operated 13 YouTube channels. The list also included a set of another four channels andd a set of another two.

The channels were being monitored by the Indian intelligence agencies and later flagged to the Ministry for immediate action. The YouTube channels had a total subscriber base of over 12 million. Their video views reached almost 1.3 billion.  Besides this, the Ministry had also blocked two Instagram accounts, two Twitter handles and a Facebook page for spreading anti-India misinformation over the internet. 

Prior to that, India had blocked 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites in December 2021 for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news content on the internet.

