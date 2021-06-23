India, Fiji sign MoU on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors

India and Fiji on June 22, 2021, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of agriculture and the allied sectors.

The agreement between the two countries was signed by the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the Minister of Agriculture, Waterways, and Environment, Fiji, Dr. Mahendra Reddy during a virtual meeting.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, India, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fiji will be the Executing Agencies from the respective sides.

As per Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the signing of the MoU between India and Fiji will prove to be a milestone in further strengthening the multi-faceted cooperation between the two nations.

He further added that Prime Minister Modi has always focused on the development of agriculture and villages from the very beginning.

Cooperation between India and Fiji in Agriculture and allied sectors: The Memorandum of Understanding will provide cooperation in the fields of Dairy Industry Development, Root Crop Diversification, Rice Industry Development, Water Resources Management, Food Processing Industry, Coconut Industry Development, Agriculture Mechanization, Agricultural Research, Food Processing Industry Development, Horticulture Industry Development, Cultivation, Animal Husbandry, Pest and Diseases, Post-harvest and milling, value addition and marketing, Breeding and Agronomy.

Agreement between India and Fiji: Key details

• Under the Agreement, a Joint Working Group will be established to set down the procedures and plans. The group will also recommend the programs of cooperation for achieving its aim.

• The meetings of the Joint Working Group will be held alternatively in India and Fiji once every two years.

• The Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries will remain valid for a period of 5 years from the date of its signing and any form of variation to its duration will be approved in writing by both parties.

Relations between India and Fiji:

• The cordial and friendly relations between both countries are based on cooperation, mutual respect, and strong cultural and people-to-people ties.

• PM Modi’s visit to Fiji and the first forum for the India Pacific Islands Cooperation have also given a new impetus to India’s engagement with Fiji and the Pacific region.

• As food and agriculture are closely related to climate change, both nations have been cooperating in dealing with global challenges in this regard.

• Even amid the pandemic, India, as a grant, was able to distribute about 7 tonnes of seeds of 14 varieties of fruits and vegetables as requested by Fiji for the livelihood restoration of communities affected by Cyclone Yasa.