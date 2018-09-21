India on September 20, 2018 successfully test-fired the indigenously developed surface-to-surface, short-range tactical ballistic missile 'Prahaar' from the Odisha coast.
The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It was test-launched from launch pad-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, near Balasore. It is capable of filling the gap between the multi-barrel rocket system 'Pinaka' and medium-range ballistic missile 'Prithvi'.
Missile Test: Key Highlights
• The test launch was successful, as the missile travelled a range of 200 km before zeroing in on the target, achieving all mission objectives.
• The missile is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation, guidance and electromechanical actuation systems with an advanced onboard computer.
• It is fitted with an inertial navigation system and is capable of engaging multiple targets in different directions.
• Further, the missile is a quick-reaction, all-weather, all-terrain and highly accurate battlefield support tactical weapon system.
• The DRDO used various tracking radars as well as electro-optic equipment to track and monitor the trajectory of the missile.
• As a safety measure, 4,494 people residing in five villages adjacent to the missile launch site were temporarily shifted by the district administration before the launch to nearby two shelters with compensation.
• The people returned to their houses after getting clearance from ITR authorities soon after the test was over.
Significance
The indigenously developed Prahaar missile is expected to further strengthen the defence capabilities of the Indian Army.
|
It is an Indian solid-fuel road-mobile tactical ballistic missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The all-weather missile, which has a length of 7.3m, a diameter of 420 mm and weighs 1,280 kg, can carry a payload of 200 kg. It is capable of striking targets as far as 150km.
It is essentially a quick reaction battlefield tactical missile with advance maneuvering capability.
It has been developed to provide a cost-effective, quick reaction, all-weather, all-terrain, highly accurate battlefield support tactical weapon system to the Indian Army.
It can be launched from a road-mobile launch platform, which can carry six missiles at a time. It can be fired in all directions from the launcher. It could be used for striking both tactical and strategic targets.
Background
The Prahaar missile was test-fired successfully for the very first time in July 2011 from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur.
During the test, the missile had traveled a distance of 150 km in about 250 seconds, meeting all launch objectives and struck a pre-designated target in the Bay of Bengal with a high degree of accuracy of less than 10 m (33 ft).
Important Current Affairs of August 2018
Video: Check out the latest current affairs of this week