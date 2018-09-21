India on September 20, 2018 successfully test-fired the indigenously developed surface-to-surface, short-range tactical ballistic missile 'Prahaar' from the Odisha coast. The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It was test-launched from launch pad-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, near Balasore. It is capable of filling the gap between the multi-barrel rocket system 'Pinaka' and medium-range ballistic missile 'Prithvi'.

Missile Test: Key Highlights • The test launch was successful, as the missile travelled a range of 200 km before zeroing in on the target, achieving all mission objectives.

• The missile is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation, guidance and electromechanical actuation systems with an advanced onboard computer. • It is fitted with an inertial navigation system and is capable of engaging multiple targets in different directions.

• Further, the missile is a quick-reaction, all-weather, all-terrain and highly accurate battlefield support tactical weapon system. • The DRDO used various tracking radars as well as electro-optic equipment to track and monitor the trajectory of the missile.

• As a safety measure, 4,494 people residing in five villages adjacent to the missile launch site were temporarily shifted by the district administration before the launch to nearby two shelters with compensation. • The people returned to their houses after getting clearance from ITR authorities soon after the test was over.