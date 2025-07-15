Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
India to Get Next-Gen Bullet Trains from Japan; Undersea Water Tunnel Completed

India’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will feature Japan’s next-gen E10 Shinkansen trains. Learn about the 508 km high-speed rail, underwater tunnel updates, and future bullet train plans in India.

Jul 15, 2025, 14:11 IST

With the launch of the 508-kilometer Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the Japanese government has consented to bring E10 Shinkansen trains to India.

"The Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project in the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India," Indian Railways said in a statement.

India’s Next Gen Bullet Train

One important fact is that Japan and India will both launch E10 at the same time. E10 trains are expected to be the next generation of trains on the Japanese Shinkansen, which currently uses E5 trains. The officials claim that Japanese Shinkansen technology is being used to create the whole 508-kilometer track. According to the government, four river bridges are in advanced stages of development, while 15 bridges have been completed.

21-Km Underwater Tunnel Completed

In the meantime, the first segment of the 21-kilometer underwater tunnel between BKC and Thane was finished on Monday. According to the Railway Ministry, the construction of the tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra represents a significant project milestone. In a press release, the ministry stated, "The bullet train project recently achieved a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction."

Underwater Tunnel for Bullet Train

It further stated that the construction of stations, bridges, overhead electrical lines, and track laying is proceeding quickly. Additionally, the acquisition of operating and control systems is proceeding smoothly.

Regarding the bullet train project's underwater tunnel, the Railway Ministry stated that the BKC station would be an engineering wonder. According to the Ministry, the construction's base, which is 32.5 meters below the surface, will support the 95-meter-tall building.

Railways Considering More Bullet Train Corridors

"The success of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is laying the foundation for future bullet train corridors in India," it continued, adding that the ministry is also considering other corridors of this type.

