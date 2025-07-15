India to Get Next-Gen Bullet Trains from Japan; Undersea Water Tunnel Completed

With the launch of the 508-kilometer Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the Japanese government has consented to bring E10 Shinkansen trains to India.

"The Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project in the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India," Indian Railways said in a statement.

India’s Next Gen Bullet Train

One important fact is that Japan and India will both launch E10 at the same time. E10 trains are expected to be the next generation of trains on the Japanese Shinkansen, which currently uses E5 trains. The officials claim that Japanese Shinkansen technology is being used to create the whole 508-kilometer track. According to the government, four river bridges are in advanced stages of development, while 15 bridges have been completed.