Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

List of Commemorative Coins released by Indian Government; Details Inside

Discover the list of commemorative coins released by the Indian Government, celebrating historical figures, events, and milestones from 1964 to 2025, including denominations, metals, and notable releases like Dr. M. S. Swaminathan and Official Language Department coins.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 15, 2025, 13:44 IST

In celebration of Prof. M. S. Swaminathan's centennial, the Indian government will release a commemorative coin worth Rs 100. The Ministry of Finance acknowledged this in a public notice published on July 11, 2025.

Doctor Swaminathan was a pioneering agricultural scientist who is regarded as the Father of India's Green Revolution. His work enhanced the lives of millions of farmers and made India self-sufficient in food production. He received India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 2024.

What will the Coin be made of?

The Rs 100 coin would be composed of a Quaternary Alloy, which is composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc, as per the official announcement. The coin will be 35 grams in weight, 44 mm in diameter, and contain 200 serrations on the edge.

How will the ₹100 Coin Look Like?

The commemorative ₹100 coin will consist of the following features:

  • Obverse (Front Side): In the center of the front will be the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar.

  • It will be followed by the motto, "सत्यमेव जयते."

  • In Hindi, "भारत" will display on the left, and in English, "INDIA" will appear on the right.

  • At the bottom, the denomination "Rs 100" will be displayed.

  • Reverse (Back Side): Dr. M. S. Swaminathan's picture will be in the middle of the coin's reverse.

  • The years 1925 and 2025 will be written on the left and right, respectively.

  • In Devanagari, the top half will read, "प्रोफेसर एर.एस. स्वामीनाथन की जन्म शताब्दी."

  • "Birth Centenary of Prof. M. S. Swaminathan" will be written in English at the bottom.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Richest Indians in US: Check Net Worth and Company

About MS Swaminathan

Known as the "Father of the Green Revolution in India," Dr. MS Swaminathan (Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan) was a well-known Indian agricultural scientist and humanitarian who made important contributions to the fields of sustainable development, food security, and agriculture.

MS Swaminathan was born in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, on August 7, 1925.

He earned a B.Sc. in Agricultural Sciences and Zoology. He further obtained his master's degree in agricultural sciences in 1949 from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), specializing on plant breeding and genetics. He returned to India in 1954 after earning his Ph.D. in genetics from Cambridge University in 1952, where he focused on the potato genus Solanum.

India's Recent Commemorative Coins Releases

Check the details of the recent commemorative coins released by the Central Government:

Denomination

Theme/Event

Occasion

Issuing Authority

Year

₹150

150 Years of Bombay Stock Exchange

Historical Milestone

Government of India (Mumbai Mint)

2025

₹50

50th Anniversary of Sikkim's Statehood

Historical Milestone

Government of India (Kolkata Mint)

2025

₹300

Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

Commemoration of a Person

Government of India (Kolkata Mint)

2025

₹125

125th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Panjabrao alias Bhausaheb Deshmukh

Commemoration of a Person

Government of India

2025

₹150

150 Years of India Meteorological Department

Historical Milestone

Government of India

2025

₹75

75th Republic Day

National Event

Government of India

2024

A Symbol of His Legacy

The commemorative coin, as stated in the notification, honors Dr. Swaminathan's life's work and his vision of an India free from hunger and with enough food.

In honor of one of India's finest scientists, the coin is being struck at the India Government Mint in Kolkata itself.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Indian CEOs in US: Net Worth, Education and Role

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News