In celebration of Prof. M. S. Swaminathan's centennial, the Indian government will release a commemorative coin worth Rs 100. The Ministry of Finance acknowledged this in a public notice published on July 11, 2025.
Doctor Swaminathan was a pioneering agricultural scientist who is regarded as the Father of India's Green Revolution. His work enhanced the lives of millions of farmers and made India self-sufficient in food production. He received India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 2024.
What will the Coin be made of?
The Rs 100 coin would be composed of a Quaternary Alloy, which is composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc, as per the official announcement. The coin will be 35 grams in weight, 44 mm in diameter, and contain 200 serrations on the edge.
How will the ₹100 Coin Look Like?
The commemorative ₹100 coin will consist of the following features:
Obverse (Front Side): In the center of the front will be the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar.
It will be followed by the motto, "सत्यमेव जयते."
In Hindi, "भारत" will display on the left, and in English, "INDIA" will appear on the right.
At the bottom, the denomination "Rs 100" will be displayed.
Reverse (Back Side): Dr. M. S. Swaminathan's picture will be in the middle of the coin's reverse.
The years 1925 and 2025 will be written on the left and right, respectively.
In Devanagari, the top half will read, "प्रोफेसर एर.एस. स्वामीनाथन की जन्म शताब्दी."
"Birth Centenary of Prof. M. S. Swaminathan" will be written in English at the bottom.
About MS Swaminathan
Known as the "Father of the Green Revolution in India," Dr. MS Swaminathan (Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan) was a well-known Indian agricultural scientist and humanitarian who made important contributions to the fields of sustainable development, food security, and agriculture.
MS Swaminathan was born in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, on August 7, 1925.
He earned a B.Sc. in Agricultural Sciences and Zoology. He further obtained his master's degree in agricultural sciences in 1949 from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), specializing on plant breeding and genetics. He returned to India in 1954 after earning his Ph.D. in genetics from Cambridge University in 1952, where he focused on the potato genus Solanum.
India's Recent Commemorative Coins Releases
Check the details of the recent commemorative coins released by the Central Government:
|
Denomination
|
Theme/Event
|
Occasion
|
Issuing Authority
|
Year
|
₹150
|
150 Years of Bombay Stock Exchange
|
Historical Milestone
|
Government of India (Mumbai Mint)
|
2025
|
₹50
|
50th Anniversary of Sikkim's Statehood
|
Historical Milestone
|
Government of India (Kolkata Mint)
|
2025
|
₹300
|
Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar
|
Commemoration of a Person
|
Government of India (Kolkata Mint)
|
2025
|
₹125
|
125th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Panjabrao alias Bhausaheb Deshmukh
|
Commemoration of a Person
|
Government of India
|
2025
|
₹150
|
150 Years of India Meteorological Department
|
Historical Milestone
|
Government of India
|
2025
|
₹75
|
75th Republic Day
|
National Event
|
Government of India
|
2024
A Symbol of His Legacy
The commemorative coin, as stated in the notification, honors Dr. Swaminathan's life's work and his vision of an India free from hunger and with enough food.
In honor of one of India's finest scientists, the coin is being struck at the India Government Mint in Kolkata itself.
