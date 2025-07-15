In celebration of Prof. M. S. Swaminathan's centennial, the Indian government will release a commemorative coin worth Rs 100. The Ministry of Finance acknowledged this in a public notice published on July 11, 2025.

Doctor Swaminathan was a pioneering agricultural scientist who is regarded as the Father of India's Green Revolution. His work enhanced the lives of millions of farmers and made India self-sufficient in food production. He received India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 2024.

What will the Coin be made of?

The Rs 100 coin would be composed of a Quaternary Alloy, which is composed of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc, as per the official announcement. The coin will be 35 grams in weight, 44 mm in diameter, and contain 200 serrations on the edge.