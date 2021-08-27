India, UK COVID-19 study sets Guinness World Record for world’s largest scientific collaboration

A worldwide COVID-19 study led by the experts of the UK and conducted at Indian hospitals among others around the world has been awarded the ‘Guinness World Records’ title for the world’s largest scientific collaboration. The study involved over 1,40,000 patients in 116 countries.

The record for ‘Most authors on a single peer-reviewed academic paper’ is now held by the Birmingham and Edinburgh University after 15,025 scientists around the globe contributed to the major research into the impact of Coronavirus on surgical patients.

In India, the collaborative study on COVID-19 was conducted across 56 hospitals- among the largest alongside Italy and Germany.

A global research project led by our experts has been awarded the Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest scientific collaboration - after 15,000 scientists explored the impact of COVID-19 on surgical patients https://t.co/6RdGfYPBBx pic.twitter.com/Jorfk558Wg — UniBirmingham News (@news_ub) August 26, 2021

Objective:

The Indian-origin surgeon Aneel Bhangu from Birmingham University, the co-lead author of the study said that the study aimed at improving the understanding of the deadly virus and help in saving as many lived as possible.

Dr. Bhangu added that the study marks the commitment and the hard work of thousands of medical colleagues around the world to understand the changes that are required in how surgery must be delivered if we are to beat the virus and reduce its impact on the surgical patients.

World’s largest COVID-19 study: Key takeaways

• The COVIDSurg Collaborative, launched in March 2020, has provided data needed to support the changes to surgical delivery in the fastest time frame ever seen by a surgical research group.

• In the study funded by the UK Government’s National Institute of Health Research, the researchers have concluded that the patients waiting for the elective surgery must be treated as a vulnerable group and access COVID vaccines before the general population in order to avoid thousands of post-operative deaths linked to the virus.

• The research has also explored the timing of the surgery after COVID infection, preoperative isolation, and risks of blood clots.

• The scientists, overall, estimated that the global prioritization of pre-operative vaccination for elective patients can prevent an additional 58,687 COVID-19 related deaths in one year.

• The COVIDSurg Collaborative international team of researchers published its findings in the ‘British Journal of Surgery’ which is also Europe’s leading surgical journal, after studying data from 1,667 hospitals in the countries including the UK, India, Brazil, Australia, the UAE, China, and the US.

Why the collaborative COVID-19 study was significant? The study was seen to be particularly significant for low and middle-income countries where the access to COVID-19 vaccination remains limited and the mitigation measures such as COVID-free surgical pathways and nasal swab screening to reduce the risk of virus-related complications are not available for many patients. Co-Author James Glasbey, a surgical trainee from Birmingham University commented that every day there is news that waiting lists are growing and the patients are unable to access the surgery that they need. The situation is sadly deteriorating all over the world and the policymakers can use the data from scientific collaboration to safely restart elective surgery. As per the experts, during the first wave of the COVID pandemic, up to 70% of elective surgeries were postponed. It resulted in an estimated 28 million procedures being delayed or canceled.

How the world’s largest COVID-19 study was conducted?

Co-author of the study James Glasbey has informed that over 15,000 surgeons and anaesthetists from across 116 nations came together in order to contribute to the study making it the largest every scientific collaboration. It surpassed even groundbreaking research from the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Switzerland.