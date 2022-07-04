India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah sets new India wickets record for a Test Series in England

India vs England 2022: Stand-in Captain Jasprit Bumrah has set a new record for the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler during a test series in England. Bumrah’s haul of 3-68 which included all of England’s top three in the covid delayed the fifth test at Edgbaston gave him 21 wickets in a five-match campaign that started in 2021.

The new record set by Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record of 19 wickets during a five-match series in 2014. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj took four wickets in the first innings to take his tally to 18 wickets in the series and Mohammed Shami took two to take his tally to 13 wickets in series.

With Jasprit Bumrah’s record of 21 wickets in India vs England Test Series, there should be a chance for Bumrah to add to his tally during England’s second innings in Birmingham.

Indian bowlers records

For all that India has been renowned for the spin bowlers, the only one in the top 5 of the list dominated by modern-day quicks is leg spinner Subhash Gupte, who took 17 wickets during a five-match series back in 1959.

Most wickets by an Indian bowler during a test series in England are:

Player Season Matches Wickets Average Average runs per over Jasprit Bumrah 2021/22 5 21 21.09 2.60 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2014 5 19 26.63 2.92 Zaheer Khan 2007 3 18 20.33 2.68 Ishant Sharma 2018 5 18 24.27 2.89 Subhash Gupte 1959 5 17 34.64 2.94

Jasprit Bumrah Record: Bumrah smashes most runs in a single test

In the ongoing fifth test match of the India-England series at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Indian Skipper Jasprit Bumrah created a new world record with the bat as in the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Stuard Broad conceded 35 runs to help India cross the 400-run mark in the innings.

While five of these runs came of wides, 29 of them came from Bumrah’s bat. The Captain of the Indian team had four boundaries and two sixes in an incredible over that stunned the England Cricket team.

With this, Jasprit Bumrah broke Brian Lara’s record for scoring the most runs in an over in the longest format of the game. Brian Lara had set the record in the West Indies-South Africa Test match back in 2003.