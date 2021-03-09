India-Bangladesh hold Commerce Secretary level meeting

India and Bangladesh conducted Commerce Secretary level meeting in Dhaka on March 8, 2021. The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary, Dr Anup Wadhawan and the Bangladeshi delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin.

During the meeting, the two sides noted the decision taken by the two countries to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War and 50 years of India-Bangladesh bilateral ties.

The Indian delegation conveyed its greetings to the Bangladeshi one on the historic occasion.

Key Highlights

• The two sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues of mutual interest such as regional connectivity initiatives, removal of port restrictions, trade infrastructure-related issues, anti-dumping duty on Jute products, streamlining Certificate of Origin procedures and harmonization of standards.

• They also held discussions on sharing of trade data, India-Bangladesh CEOs’ Forum and upgradation of border trading infrastructure.

• The two sides also decided to speedily move forward the feasibility study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Other Details

The Commerce Secretary called upon the Commerce Minister of Bangladesh Tipu Munshi and Private Industry and Investment Advisor to Bangladesh PM Mr. Salman F Rahman during his visit to Dhaka.

The India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (IBCCI) President along with his board members called on the Commerce Secretary and discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral trade.

Background

The India-Bangladesh Commerce Secretary level meeting was preceded by the 13th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade between the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry and the Indian Commerce Ministry on February 16-17, 2021 virtually.

During the Joint Working Group meeting, technical discussions were held on various areas of mutual interest in trade and commerce.

The next meeting of the Commerce Secretaries and the Joint Working Group will be held in India, at mutually convenient dates.