Indian economist appointed as World Bank's Practice Manager for Climate Change in South Asia

Indian economist Abhas Jha has been appointed by the World Bank to a key position on climate change and disaster management in South Asia region. The announcement was made by the World Bank on May 22, 2020.

Jha has been appointed as World Bank's Practice Manager for Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management for South Asia. His appointment comes at a time when the highly severe Cyclone Amphan hit Bangladesh and Indian coastal states- West Bengal and Odisha- causing widespread destruction and damage.

Key Highlights

• In his new role, Abhas Jha will be required to encourage and support the South Asia region (SAR) Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change team to connect and collaborate across Global Practice boundaries.

• He will also be expected to conceive and deliver innovative and high-quality development solutions to the World Bank to respond to client demands and strengthen disaster risk management and climate action in the South Asia region..

• Jha will also be working closely with other Practice Managers, Global Leads and Global Solutions Groups to develop, pilot and scale-up innovative and high-quality development solutions and promote the generation and flow of global knowledge to serve these countries.

• His primary work objective will be to nurture, lead, inspire and deploy a team of highly qualified professionals to deliver the best solutions to these countries.

Background

Indian economist Abhas Jha had joined the World Bank in 2001 in the office of the Executive Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka. He has since then worked in Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Central Asia and East Asia and the Pacific regions.

He was previously serving as the Practice Manager for Urban Development and Disaster Risk Management in the East Asia and Pacific region. His area of jurisdiction includes India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives.