Indian Economist Kaushik Basu receives Humboldt Research Award

The renowned Indian Economist Kaushik Basu has been awarded the prestigious Humboldt Research Award for Economics. Basu was conferred with an award by Professor Dr Hans-Bernd Schafer of Bucerius Law School in Hamburg, Germany.

According to Cornell Chronicle, Kaushik Basu, who hails from Kolkata, has decided to use the award for the research on Game Theory and Moral Philosophy.

Former Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Kaushik Basu on Twitter for being awarded the prestigious honour.

In March 2021, Kaushik Basu had also held a virtual interaction with Rahu Gandhi where the two discussed a number of issues ranging from smart cities to the problem of unemployment in India.

Who is Kaushik Basu?

• Kaushik Basu, a former Chief Economist of the World Bank (2012 to 2016), is currently a professor of Economics at Cornell University.

• He had also served as the Indian Government’s Chief Economic Advisor from 2009 to 2012.

• Kaushik Basu is also a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India.

• A graduate of the London School of Economics, Basu is the sitting President of the International Economic Association.

• He has written a number of papers, including, ‘Introduction: The State of Economics, the State of the World’, ‘Individual Preferences and Democratic Processes: Two Theorems with Implications for Electoral Politics’, ‘Inequality, Growth, Poverty and Lunar Eclipses: Policy and Arithmetic’.

About Humboldt Research Award:

The prestigious Humboldt Research Award is sponsored by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. It is awarded to as many as 100 recipients every year.

The award honours the economists and scientists from across the world for their work and entails the prize money of 60,000 euros. There is also an offer to carry out the research projects at a scientific institution in Germany for up to 12 months.