Indian government backed COVAXIN can be launched in February 2021: Government Scientist

A made in India COVID-19 vaccine can be launched as early as February 2021, months earlier than expected. A senior government scientist has informed that the last-stage trials of the vaccine have begun in November and studies have so far shown that it is effective and safe.

Rajni Kant, a senior ICMR scientist, who is also a member of its COVID-19 task force while informing about COVAXIN stated that the vaccine has shown good efficacy. COVAXIN is being developed by a private company Bharat Biotech in association with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Earlier, it was announced that the vaccine will only be launched in the second quarter of 2021. However, now it is expected by the beginning of 2021, February or March. A launch of COVAXIN in February 2021 will make it the first Indian vaccine to be rolled out.

COVAXIN: Ensuring 100% safety

Rajni Kant who is also a Head of the Research Management, policy, planning, and coordination cell of ICMR informed that it was up to the Ministry of Health to decide whether COVAXIN shots can be given to the people even before the 3rd stage trials are over.

The vaccine has shown safety and efficacy in its phase 1 and 2 trials as well as in the animal studies which indicates that is safe, however, we can’t be 100% sure unless the 3rd phase trials are over. If necessary, the government can plan on giving the Coronavirus vaccine in an emergency situation.

The Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan had announced in September 2020 that the government has been considering granting an emergency authorization for the Coronavirus vaccine, particularly for people in high-risk places and the elderly.

Other COVID-19 vaccines in final stage testing:

• An experimental COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed by AstraZeneca in Britain is among the most advanced ones. Britain expects to roll out the vaccine in late December 2020 or early 2021.

• AstraZeneca has also signed several deals of supply and manufacturing with companies and governments around the world, it also includes the Serum Institute of India.

• Other vaccines that are in late-stage are developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc, and Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE.