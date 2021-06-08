Indian Government, British science museum group to organize travelling exhibition ‘Hunt for the Vaccine’

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture and the Science Museum Group, London has decided to jointly organize an international traveling exhibition ‘Hunt for the Vaccine’, to narrate the story of the global efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

An official release by the Ministry of Culture informed that the exhibition that will cover the metropolitan cities of India will be inaugurated in November 2022 in Delhi.

The Director-General of NCSM, Arijit Dutta Choudhary said that after the grand success of the exhibition ‘Superbugs: The End of Antibiotics?’, this another project where NCSM has collaborated with the Science Museum Group, London for raising awareness among the masses about the significance of vaccines in our lives. Due to the pandemic, it will be very much relevant.

The latest project will also further help in strengthening the bond between the two leading Science Museums Network in the United Kingdom and India.

Traveling exhibition ‘Hunt for the vaccine’: What is it about?

As per the official statement, the exhibition will tell the story of the global efforts to find new ways to develop vaccines at the pandemic speed and to look at the vaccinations more broadly with historical and contemporary views.

The international traveling exhibition will set out the scientific principles underlying the creation and efficacy of vaccines, while also capturing the behind-the-scenes work that accompanies their rapid production, development, transport, and delivery.

Mobile Science Exhibition Bus: One Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) Bus has also been added to travel to nearby areas of each location. The bus will mainly communicate the messages of the exhibition in the rural areas of India.

Why the exhibition is significant?

Jonathan Newby, the Acting Director of Science Museum Group’s stated that this story has countless heroes, from the research scientists in labs to the technicians and engineers ensuring the vaccine delivery and thousands of those who volunteered to be the part of clinical trials.

On the other hand, the Director NCSM and Head & Coordinator of the project in India, S Kumar said that the new exhibition with some local specific content will also be showcasing the efforts made by India during the pandemic period.

It will highlight the global issue through series of events and programmes, digital and learning resources for the understanding of the vaccines, and enhanced public engagement.

About National Council of Science Museums:

With its headquarters in Kolkata, NCSM administers and manages 25 science museums/centres spread across India and is the world’s largest network of museums and science centres.

Innovation Hub that is set up by NCSM provides expert guidance and professional lab equipment facilities to the young student to nurture innovation, creativity, and engagement in science.