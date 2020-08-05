Indian government contributes over $15 million to India-UN Development Partnership Fund

The Indian government has contributed over $15.46 million to India-UN Development Partnership Fund. The contribution highlights India’s commitment to support developing nations in their developmental priorities across all Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, had handed over a cheque of $15.46 million to Jorje Chediek, Director, United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

The contribution of the fund was made during a low-key ceremony which was held within the social distancing guidelines at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN on August 4, 2020.

Key Highlights:

• The amount of $15.46 million includes the $6 million to the overall fund, in which all the developing countries will be eligible for the partnership and $9.46 million will be dedicated to the commonwealth countries.

• The Partnership Fund is managed by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

• It is implemented under the leadership of partner developing countries leveraging the strengths of UN Agencies, Funds, and Programmes.

• Since the inception of the fund in 2017, as many as 55 projects and proposals have been approved till now with a total contribution of $41.8 million towards a $150 million multi-year pledge.

Role of India-UN Development Fund:

Chediek, Envoy of the Secretary-General on South-South Cooperation mentioned that the India-UN Fund has accomplished tremendous results in its initial years. He further added that India’s growing commitment to continue growing the fund, its partnership network, and its portfolio of impact projects is true South-South solidarity and a great demonstration of India’s leadership in combating the challenges faced by the world’s most vulnerable.

UNOSSC in a statement mentioned that the call for solidarity among the countries of the south has found an echo in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

As the developing countries across the world have been struggling to prevent their achievements in poverty reduction, public health, and social well being from suffering a setback, the need for cooperation and mutual support is now greater than ever.

In this backdrop, the Indian government has also renewed its commitment to supporting fellow developing countries in their National Developmental Priorities across all SDGs.