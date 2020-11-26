Indian Railway launches digitised online HR Management System 

Indian Railway has launched a completely digitised online Human Resource Management System (HRMS). Railway Board Chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav launched the system for railway employees and pensioners through video conferencing on November 26, 2020:

The HRMS system is a high thrust project for the Indian Railways to leverage improved productivity and employee satisfaction.

The move is aimed at improving the efficiency and productivity of the Indian Railway system and a step towards realizing PM Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

Significance The Human Resource Management System (HRMS) is expected to create a big impact on the functioning of all the employees and make them more tech-savvy.

Key Highlights

The Railway Board CEO launched the following modules of HRMS and User depot:

•Employee Self Service (ESS) module: This module will help railway employees to interact with various modules of HRMS including communication regarding change of data.

•Provident Fund (PF) Advance module: This module will enable Railway employees to check their PF balance and apply for PF advance online. The employees will also be able to see the status of their PF application online.

•Settlement module: This module digitizes the entire settlement process of retiring employees. It will enable employees to fill their settlement and pension booklet online.

•The service details will be fetched online and pension will be processed online as well. This will eliminate the use of paper and facilitate monitoring for timely processing of settlement dues of retiring employees.

Benefits

•The Human Resource Management System (HRMS) will impact over 27 lakh families of serving Railway employees as well those who have retired.

•It will facilitate improvement in the efficiency and productivity of the Railway system.

•The system will also bring in transparency and increase accountability in the working of Railways.

Background

Indian Railways has already launched other modules of the Human Resource Management System including the Employee Master module, Electronic Service Record module, Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) module, Electronic Pass module and Office Order Module.

Employee Master module: The module stores basic information details of Railway employees.

Electronic Service Record module: This module will store service records of employees in digital format, replacing physical Service Records.

Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) module: This will digitize the complete process of writing annual performance Appraisal of all 12 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees.

Electronic Pass module: This replaces the physical paper pass.

Office Order Module: This is meant for both the issue of office Orders and updation of data on the joining of new employees or in case of promotion, transfer and retirement of employees in HRMS database.