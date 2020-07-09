Indian Railways proposed 151 trains to be run by private operators

The Ministry of Railway on June 8 announced that it has invited the request for private participation by proposing 151 trains to be run by private operators over 109 Origin Destinations (OD). These new trains will be in addition to the already existing trains.

The proposed trains will run on the routes where the demand for trains are higher than the existing capacity and they will be run by the private operators once the selection process is over.

Indian Railways has invited Request for Qualifications for private participation for the operation of train services. This will be the first time of private investment for running passenger trains over Indian Railways.

These proposed Trains will run on the routes where the demand for trains is already higher than the existing capacity.https://t.co/kY7SAyMPLs pic.twitter.com/HkhFRaVu8a — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 8, 2020

Objective:

As per the Railway Ministry, the initiative will introduce modern technology rolling stock with reduced maintenance and transit time. It will also provide enhanced safety, boost to job creation, and will give world-class travel experience to the passengers.

Key Highlights:

• The private entity will pay to Railways fixed energy charges, hauled charges as per the actual consumption as well as a share in the gross revenue which will be determined through a transparent bidding process.

• In the announced initiative, the project will entail a private investment of about Rs. 30 thousand crore.

• The driver and the guards of the trains will be Railway Officials and the safety clearance of the trains will be done by Indian railways only.

• 109 OD pairs have been formed into 12 clusters across the Railway network. Each train will have 16 coaches.

• The majority of these trains will be manufactured in the country under Make in India. Private entities will be responsible for financing, procuring, maintenance, and operation of the trains.

• Ministry also informed that these trains will be designed for a maximum speed of 160 km per hour.

रेलवे की वर्तमान में चल रही सेवाओं में बिना कोई परिवर्तन किये, निजी भागीदारी द्वारा आधुनिक सुविधाओं से युक्त 151 नई ट्रेनें चलेंगी।



इन ट्रेनों से रेलवे का निजीकरण नही होगा, बल्कि इस भागीदारी से आधुनिक सुविधा, सुरक्षा सहित सीटों की उपलब्धता बढ़ेगी, जिसका लाभ यात्रियों को मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/scrya2TBco — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 8, 2020

Does this step lead to the Privatization of Indian Railways?

The Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal refuted the claims of privatization and clarified that all the current services of Indian Railways will continue to remain operational. He added clearly that Indian Railways is not being privatized in any way.

He further added that the 151 modern trains will be operational with private participation and these additional services will not in any way affect the functioning of other trains. This step will only create more avenues of employment in the country.