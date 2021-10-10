PM Modi launches Indian Space Association- All you need to know 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) on October 11, 2021 through video conferencing. While speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that our approach to Space reforms is based on four pillars - freedom to private sector in innovation, role of government as an enabler, to make youth future-ready and to see the Space sector as a resource for the progress of common man.

PM Modi stated that earlier the space sector was synonymous with government. "We changed this mindset, brought in innovation in Space sector & gave the mantra of cooperation between Govt & startups. This new mantra is necessary because this is not the time of linear innovation for India," he said.

The Prime Minister further added saying, "This is the time of exponential innovation, which can only be achieved when government doesn't play the role of handler but enabler. Today government is sharing its expertise and providing launch pads for private sector. Today, the facility of ISRO is being opened for private sector."

Atmanirbhar Bharat vision

PM Modi said that the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision is not just vision, but a well thought and integrated economic strategy that is facilitating global development.

"Today is also 'International Day of the Girl Child', how can we forget celebrations of India's Mars mission by the women scientists. I hope reforms in the space sector encourages more women participation," PM Modi added.

What is the Indian Space Association (ISpA)?

The Indian Space Association is a premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry.

Indian Space Association will be headed by retired Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, who will be its Director General.

Aim

The space association will target to undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain. It will engage with the government and all its agencies.

Key Highlights

•The Indian space association (ISpA) is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced space and satellite technology capabilities.

•The tagline of the association is "Bhumandal Se Brahmaand Tak", meaning from "Earth to the Universe".

•The founding members include Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Larson & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Walchandnagar Industries, Ananth Technology Limited and Mapmyindia.

•Other core members include Godrej, Maxar India, Hughes India, BEL, Centum Electronics and Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited.

Satyam Kushwaha, Director of Indian Space Association tweeted, "Indian Space Industry to see significant growth in opportunities, with opening up of Space Domain for private Industry, by our Visionary Hon' ble PM Shri Narendra Modi."

He added saying "ISpA sees huge opportunity in working with Indian Space Industry to strengthen India's global footprint in Space Sector." He added saying that opening up India's space domain to the private sector is timely and historic.

