ISRO to launch Communication Satellite CMS-01 on December 17

Dec 12, 2020 14:13 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch communication satellite CMS-01 aboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) on December 17, 2020. This would be India's 42nd Communication Satellite. 

The mission would be the 52nd mission of PSLV and 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors). The launch vehicle will take off from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. 

The launch is tentatively scheduled for 3:41 pm on December 17th. The time, however, will be subject to the prevailing weather conditions, as per the space agency. 

What is CMS-01?

CMS-01, India's 42nd Communication Satellite, has been envisaged to provide services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum.

The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman & Nicobar islands and Lakshadweep Islands.

 This will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre n Sriharikota.

