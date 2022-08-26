India’s first Night Safari to come up in Kukrail Forest Area in Lucknow

India’s 1st Night Safari: UP State Government has approved setting up India’s first night safari park at Kukrail Forest Area in Lucknow. Recently, UP state cabinet gave its approval for establishing India’s First Night Safari Park in Lucknow’s Kukrail Forest Area. The ambitious project will see a part of the2027.4-hectare forest area in Kukrail to be converted into a Night Safari Park and a Zoological Park. The proposal says that the Zoological Park will be set up in an area of 150 acres while the Night Safari Park will be established in an area of 350 acres. Currently, there are 13 safaris in the country but they are all Day Safaris; once completed Lucknow’s Kukrail will be India’s 1st Night Safari.

Lucknow



State cabinet approves shifting of 100 years old popular Lucknow Zoological Park to Kukrail forest area in 150 acres



This will also have India's first urban Night Safari in additional 350 acres - 75 acres tiger safari, 75 acres leopard safari & 60 acres bear safari — Sudhir Deshpande🇮🇳 (@Donix2020) August 17, 2022

As per the cabinet decision, the forest land which was currently not in use for any other project will be used to develop the zoological park and night safari without impacting the existing flora and fauna. The project is aimed at promoting eco-tourism in the state.

First Urban Night Safari of India

The 1st Urban Night Safari Project of India is being developed along the lines of the one present in Singapore. Speaking about the project, UP Minister of Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh said that as part of the Night Safari project “Train and jeep rides with local guides will also be provided” to the tourists. As part of Lucknow’s Night Safari Project, the government plans to create a separateLeopard safari on 75 acres of land, a Bear safari on 60 acres area and a Tiger safari on 75 acres. Unlike the zoo, where animals are kept caged, these safaris would allow them to roam free as they do in the wild.

Apart from the Night Safari, the government also plans to develop a modern theme park for tourists with amusement and adventure facilities like canopy walk, camping activity, mountain bike track, wall climbing, tree-top restaurant, nature trail and food court.

Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden to be Shifted to Kukrail Forest

As per the project proposal, the century-old Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, which is popularly known as the Lucknow Zoo, will also be shifted from its current location to the Kukrail Forest. The new location of the Zoological Park will be about 12 km away from its current place at Narhi. The decision to shift the Zoological Garden has been taken as part of the decongestion drive at the Narhi. After being shifted, the zoo will be transformed into a modern open-air nocturnal zoo.