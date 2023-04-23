PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India’s First Water Metro, Will Improve Connectivity Around Kochi

Kochi Water Metro Project, India’s first-ever initiative to enhance the port city’s development. On April 25, 2023 (Tuesday) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put this water metro service into action. With this, the Kochi Water Metro, the country's first water metro service, on April 25. This transport system will link about 10 island communities in and around Kochi with the mainland.

Centre-state company Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) made the proposal for this watercraft and it received the final environment clearance in October 2019. While the cost of this innovative metro has been Rs 1,136.83 crore, this is going to accelerate living across the Greater Kochi region.

The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors! pic.twitter.com/IrSD8hqh9l — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 22, 2023

The service will be operational after a few days through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for smooth connectivity. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls it a “dream project” and he is exuberant over the inaugural ceremony to be held on April 25. Moreover, this modernised idea will help in improving the tourism sector as well as the southern state’s transport services.

Easy Connectivity

The Kochi Water Metro project has been jointly subsidized by the Government of Kerala and KfW, German’s leading financial agency. Kerala’s CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on April 22 (Saturday) stating that the nation will now have the top-notch Kochi Water Metro service will be functional soon.

He further added that this metro will connect 38 terminals spreading across 76 kilometres. It will strengthen the network to offer sustainable public transport for all. PM Modi will officially visit Kerala and flag off the newly designed water metro.

In Phase 1 of the project, the commercial service will set off on the High Court-Vypin terminal route at 7 am on April 26 whereas the second route will be taken on April 27 at the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminal at 7 am sharp. Passengers will be able to travel in both the Kochi metro and the Water metro and for this, they will have to take the "Kochi 1" card. Tickets can be booked online.

Inauguration Events

Apart from Kochi, Kerala, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, and Daman and Diu. The dates finalised for his travel are April 24 and April 25, 2023, respectively.

Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express will be launched on April 25. The routes will be between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station. The train is planned to cover 11 districts which are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, Kannur, and Kasargod.

Besides the integrated Kochi Water Metro, electric rails will run on the tracks of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section and this project is also lined up to be dedicated by the Prime Minister. Also, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram for which 13.65 acres of land have been recognized. This will act as a major research facility to create digital products and services. This will be done by industrial specialists and business units in partnership with the academic community.

