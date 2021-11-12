PM Modi to dedicate India's first world-class railway station on November 15- Know all about revamped habibganj station!

India's first world-class railway station: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate India's first world-class railway station at Habibganj in Bhopal on November 15, 2021.

Habibganj railway station will have all facilities that are available at international airports. It has been built by a private company named Bansal Group under a public-private partnership.

The total cost of building the station is around Rs 450 crore. Project Director of Habibganj Redevelopment Abu Asif said, "It has been redeveloped as a model station. It is a pilot project of Indian Railways."

India's first world-class railway station: Top 7 things to know!

1. The Habibganj railway station project has two parts- the station part and the commercial part.

2. The model railway station will have separate entry and exit gates to control the crowd.

3. It also has escalators and lifts to enable passengers to reach the platform easily. It has a seating arrangement of around 700-1,100 passengers in the open concourse.

4. Display boards have been installed throughout the station to provide information about the movement of trains. The boards will convey the information in multiple languages.

5. The world-class railway station will also have food courts, kid zone, retail zone, restaurants, dormitory, air-conditioned waiting rooms and a VIP lounge.

6. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to enable round-the-clock surveillance.

There will be 24-hour monitoring of the station from the command and control centre."

7. The Habibganj station has also been developed as a 'green building' with solar led-LED lighting.

Significance The Habibganj railway station has been designed to improve passenger amenities and offer an enhanced experience to those traveling by the Indian railways. It would have an open concourse to go to different platforms.

Background

The revamping of the Habibganj railway station was initiated in July 2016 and the work began in 2017 with a deadline of three years.