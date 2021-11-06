India to host NSA-level regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, ahead of the NSA-level dialogue that will be hosted by India on Afghanistan on November 10, 2021.

The 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' will witness participation from the National Security Advisors of 7 countries including Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazhakistan and Kyrgyzstan. The participating NSA's will also jointly call upon Indian PM Narendra Modi.

India had invited Pakistan and China as well to participate in the meeting but Pakistan has indicated through the media that it will not attend. China has informed that it would be unable to attend due to a scheduling issue but it is open for dialogue with India on Afghanistan multilaterally and bilaterally. Pakistan has not attended any of the previous meetings of this format.

Significance The NSA-level meeting will be the first-of-its-kind dialogue to be hosted by India on Afghanistan. This would also be the first time that all central Asian countries will be participating in this format and not just Afghanistan's immediate land neighbours. Further, none of the participating eight countries including India recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan. India had also said earlier that it does not recognize it, which is why it has not invited the Taliban for the dialogue, said sources. Iran had hosted meetings in a similar format in 2018 and 2019. While China did participate in the earlier meetings, Pakistan didn't attend any of the meetings.

India's NSA-level meeting on Afghanistan- Key Agenda

•The high-level regional conference reflects the growing concern of regional countries about the situation in Afghanistan and their desire to consult and coordinate with each other on the same.

•The dailogue's main agenda will be to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans. It would also include discussions over terrorism in Afghanistan and across the border and extremism and radicalisation.

•The central asian countries are reportedly also worried about drug trafficking and production and the threat emanating from the military weapons left behind by NATO forces in Afghanistan.

•The central asian countries are reportedly also worried about drug trafficking and production and the threat emanating from the military weapons left behind by NATO forces in Afghanistan.

•The Delhi Security Dialogue on Afghanistan will be different from the dialogues led by foreign affairs ministries, as it focused mainly on security and there will be an attempt to find solutions to forge a common approach to tackle the threats emanating from Afghanistan.

Background

Two meetings were held earlier in this format in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third meeting, which was scheduled to be held in India, could not be held earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.