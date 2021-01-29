India’s vaccine production capacity is the best asset for world today: UN Chief

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on January 28, 2021, called upon India to play a significant role in the global vaccination program. He also termed the vaccine production capacity of the country as the best asset for today’s world.

The UN Chief, while addressing the reporters, said that in India there is a very high level of production of the Indian developed vaccines and the UN is in contact with the Indian institutions for that.

He added that hopefully, India will have all the instruments that are essential to play a major role in making sure that a global vaccination campaign is made possible.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastav informed on January 28 that India plans on gifting COVID-19 vaccine doses to CARICOM countries, Oman, Pacific Island States, and Nicaragua.

“No one is safe till everyone is safe”. #India has pledged its #vaccine manufacturing capacity for the benefit of humanity. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/q1691ez7KP — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) January 28, 2021

UN Chief calls to democratize access to medicines:

UN Chief Antonio Guterres highlighted the need for the democratization of access to medicines all over the world. He appealed for the licenses to be made available so that companies across the world are able to produce some of the vaccines that already exist.

India promotes international cooperation against pandemic:

The state by the Chief of United Nations on the production capacity of India has come after the country gifted over 55 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbouring countries.

According to MEA, India has received interest from many nations to access the vaccine from India. This demand has also come in line with PM Modi’s announcement that the country promotes international cooperation against the pandemic. It added that India has played a significant role in being the first responder in the neighbourhood at the time of crisis.

Supply of COVID-19 vaccine from India to neighbouring countries:

• India plans on supplying 1 crore vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to UN Health workers under the COVAX Facility of GAVI- Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation.

• From January 20, 2021, onwards, India has gifted over 55 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbouring countries as well as extended neighbourhood.

• 5 lakh have been gifted to Bhutan, 10 lakhs to Nepal, 1 lakh to Mauritius, Maldives, and Bahrain, 20 lakhs to Bangladesh, 50,000 to Seychelles, 15 lakhs to Myanmar, and 5 lakhs to Sri Lanka.

• In the coming days, India plans on gifting 1 lakh doses to Oman, 2 lakh to Nicaragua, 5 lakh doses to CARICOM countries, and 2 lakh doses to the Pacific Island state.

Commercial export of Coronavirus vaccine:

• India plans on commercially exporting the COVID-19 vaccine to South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, Canada, and other countries.

• The export, on the commercial level, has taken place for Morocco, Brazil, and Bangladesh.