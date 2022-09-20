INS Ajay decommissioned after 32 years of service: Check details

INS Ajay was decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service on September 19, 2022. The ceremony was conducted in a traditional manner at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. The national flag, naval ensign, and the decommissioning pennant of the ship were lowered for the last time at sunset.

The procedures signified the end of the ship’s commissioned service and informed the government through an official release. The Chief Guest addressed the people at the ceremony and highlighted the invaluable service rendered by the ship.

Indian Naval Ship Ajay (P34) of 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron was decommissioned on 19 Sep 22 after rendering 32 years of glorious service to the nation. Commissioning Commanding Officer, VAdm AG Thapliyal (Retd), was the Guest of Honour. #INSAjay @DefenceMinindia@AjaybhattBJP4UK pic.twitter.com/9ZVWkR6VKy — Western Naval Command (@IN_WNC) September 19, 2022

Who attended the ceremony?

The chief guest for the ceremony was Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Western Naval Command and Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief. The first Commanding Officer of the ship, Vice Admiral AG Thapliyal AVSM Bar(Retd) was the Guest of Honour.

Over 400 personnel including Flag Officers, IAF, senior officers from the Army, CG, officers, and men of the commissioning crew, ship’s present crew, the crew of previous commissions, and families attended the ceremony.

INS Ajay: What do we know?

INS Ajay was a part of the 23rd Patrol Vessel Squadron. It was commissioned on January 24, 1990, at Poti, Georgia in the erstwhile USSR. The ship was under the operational control of Flag Officer Commanding, Maharashtra Naval Area. For more than 32 years, INS Ajay was in active naval service. The ship participated in several naval operations such as Op Talwar during Kargil War and Op Parakam in 2001.

INS Vikrant: India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier

India’s 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, 2022, at Cochin Shipyard in Kochi. It took almost 17 years to design and develop INS Vikrant. The ship in its earlier form had played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 war against Pakistan. INS Vikrant is 262 m long and 62 m wide and it displaces approximately 43,000 tonnes when fully loaded. It can attain a maximum speed of 28 knots with an endurance of 7500 nautical miles.

Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is the maritime branch of the Indian armed force. The primary objective of the navy is to protect the nation’s maritime border. It works in conjunction with other Armed Forces of the union to defeat any threats or aggression against the territory. Indian Navy promotes bilateral between nations through joint exercises, humanitarian missions, and goodwill visits.

