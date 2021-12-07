International Civil Aviation Day 2021: Date, Theme, History and Role of ICAO

International Civil Aviation Day 2021: The International Civil Aviation Day is observed on December 7, 2021 to help generate and reinforce worldwide awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to the social and economic development of States. The day also aims to throw light on the unique role of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in helping States to cooperate and realize a global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind.

International Civil Aviation Day theme 2021

The ICAO Council has established a special anniversary theme for International Civil Aviation Day every five years that coincide with the ICAO anniversaries such as 2014, 2019, 2014 and 2029. The council representatives choose a single theme for full 4-year intervening period between the anniversaries.

The International Civil Aviation Day theme from now till 2023 will be “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”.

International Civil Aviation Day Significance

The importance of civil aviation as an engine of global connectivity is even more relevant now as the United Nations and world nations have adopted Agenda 2030 and have embarked towards a new era in global sustainable development.

International Civil Aviation Day History

The International Civil Aviation Day was set up on December 7, 1994 as part of ICAO's 50th-anniversary activities. On the occasion, 54 nations had gathered in the Grand Ballroom of the Stevens Hotel in Chicago at the invitation of the United States. The event saw the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the ‘Chicago Convention’.

The Chicago Convention is the international agreement, which permitted the global civil aviation system to develop peacefully, in a manner suitable to all people and countries across the world. S

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution to officially recognise observance of International Civil Aviation Day on 7 December in 1996.

Chicago Convention

Chicago Convention or the ​Convention on International Civil Aviation was signed on December 7, 1944 by 52 States. The Chicago Convention was established to promote cooperation and create and preserve friendship among the nations and people of the world. The convention established the core principles permitting international transport by air.

It led to the creation of the specialized agency - International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) - which has overseen it ever since. ICAO came into being on April 4, 1947 after the convention received ratification from all remaining 26 states. ICAO became a specialised agency of the United Nations in October 1947. The Chicago Convention mainly sets forth the purpose of the ICAO.