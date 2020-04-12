International Day of Human Space Flight 2020: History of Human in Space, Background and Other Details

International Day of Human Space Flight 2020: The International Day of Human Space Flight 2020 was observed on April 12, 2020. The day is to celebrate the beginning of the space era for mankind, the contribution of space science and technology and to ensure the realization to maintain outer space for peaceful purposes.

The United Nations General Assembly in its resolution on April 7, 2011, had declared April 12 to be celebrated as International Day of Human Space Flight.

On April 12, 1961, the first human space flight was carried out by Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet citizen, who became the first person to journey into outer space. The mission opened several pathways for space exploration, which benefited the next generations.

When was the International Day of Human Space Flight first Recognized?

The International Day of Human Space Flight was first observed in 2011. A few days before the 50th anniversary of the first human space flight by Yuri Gagarin, this day was proclaimed at the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly on April 7, 2011.

What is the objective of celebrating this day?

United Nations General Assembly observes this day to express the common interest of mankind that promotes the use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

History of Human Achievements in Outer Space:

• October 5, 1957: The first man-made Earth satellite Sputnik I was launched into outer space. It opened the way for space exploration.

• April 12, 1961: Yuri Gagarin became the first human in the space flight to orbit the earth. It showed an opportunity for human endeavors in outer space.

• June 16, 1963: Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to orbit the Earth.

• July 20, 1969: Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot upon the surface of the moon.

• July 17, 1975: Apollo and Soyuz was the first joint US-Russian space flight. This event became the first international human mission in space.

Background of the United Nations and Space:

United Nations since the beginning recognized outer space by considering that it added the new dimension in human existence. It appreciates the benefit of outer space and recognizes the common interest of mankind.

Some of the resolutions undertaken to recognize the achievements are:

• The first resolution related to outer space was adopted by the General Assembly. The resolution was entitled “Question of the Peaceful Use of Outer Space”.

• The “Magna Carta of Space” which was also known as The Treaty on principles governing the activities of states in the exploration and use of outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, came into force on October 10, 1967.