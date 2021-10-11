International Day of the Girl Child 2021: Theme, History, and 5 young girls who are changing the world

International Day of the Girl Child 2021: International Girl Child Day is observed every year on October 11. It is an observance day by the United Nations that aims at amplifying the voices of the young girls all around the world as well as increase awareness about the issues that are faced by them. Girl Child Day provides an opportunity to take note of day-to-day discrimination and how it impacts the growth of young girls, particularly in underdeveloped and developing nations.

World Girl Child Day 2021 supports more opportunities for the girls as well as increases awareness about gender equality in various areas including, nutrition, education, medical care, legal rights, and protection from discrimination. International Girls Day also reflects the successful emergency of girls and young women and their role in development policy, campaigning, programming, and research.

This #DayoftheGirl & every day, let's continue breaking gender stereotypes and help build an equal world #ForEveryChild.

International Girl Child Day Theme 2021

The theme for international Girls Day 2021 is ‘Digital Generation, Our Generation’. The theme for Girl Child Day focuses on the gender digital divide in devices, connectivity, and their skills, use, and jobs.

International Girls Child Day History

At the World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, the countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action which was the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls. The Beijing Declaration is known to be the first to specifically call out the girls’ rights.

Later, the United Nations General Assembly on December 19, 2011, adopted the resolution to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girls Child in order to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges that the girls face all around the world.

On International Day of the Girl Child, let us reaffirm our pledge to girls with equal opportunities. This year's theme is 'Digital Generation. Our Generation.' #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild

What do we know about Gender Digital Divide?

The theme of International Day of the Girl Child 2021 highlights the gender digital divide which has been affecting the major population of young girls all over the world.

As per the United Nations, while the pandemic has accelerated the digital platforms for learning, connecting, and earning, some 2.2 billion people below 25 still do not have internet access at home.

In this scenario, girls are most likely to be cut off as the gender gap for global internet users grew from 11% in 2013 to 17% in 2019. In the least developed countries, the gap stretched to around 43%.

However, the gender digital divide is much more about connectivity. According to the UN, girls are also less likely than boys to use their own devices as well as gain access to tech-related jobs and skills. On this International Girls Child Day, only by addressing the exclusion and inequity that spans generations and geographies, we can usher in a digital revolution for all.