International Emmy Awards 2021 winners: Tehran, Call my Agent wins big; Check full winners list
International Emmy Awards 2021 Winners: The 49th International Emmy Awards took place on November 23, 2021, in New York City. Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya, Vir Das, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were among the eminent nominees from India, however, they were not able to register any big win. At the International Emmy Awards 2021, there was a total of 44 nominees across 11 categories from 24 nations across the world.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for the category of Best Performance by an Actor for his film ‘Serious Men’, lost to David Tennant. On the other hand, Vir Das’ Comedy Special, ‘Vir Das: For India’, which was nominated in the Comedy Section has lost to ‘Call My Agent’ from France.
Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya, Ram Madhvani's directorial venture, was also nominated in the Best Drama Category at the International Emmy Awards, however, it lost to the critically-acclaimed Israel’s web series ‘Tehran’. In 2020, India’s Delhi Crime had won the International Emmy Award in the same category.
‘Tehran’ wins International Emmy Award for Drama Series
The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to “Tehran” produced by Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions! #Israel #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/0Haiwe6T9N— International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021
‘Call My Agent- S.4’ wins International Emmy for Comedy
The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Call My Agent – S.4" produced by Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / @Francetele / @netflix! @dixpourcent_F2 #France #iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/HnUFkLchHq— International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 23, 2021
International Emmy Awards 2021: Check full list of winners
|
Category
|
Winners
|
Country
|
Best Performance by Best Actress
|
Hayley Squires for Adult Material
|
United Kingdom
|
Best Performance by an Actor
|
David Tennant for Des
|
United Kingdom
|
Comedy
|
Call My Agent (Season 4)
|
France
|
Documentary
|
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
|
Thailand
|
Drama Series
|
Tehran
|
Israel
|
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
|
21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards
|
United States of America
|
Non-Scripted Entertainment
|
The Masked Singer
|
United Kingdom
|
Short-Form Series
|
INSiDE
|
New Zealand
|
Telenovela
|
The Song of Glory
|
China
|
TV Movie/Mini-Series
|
Atlantic Crossing
|
Norway
|
Arts Programming
|
Kubrick by Kubrick
|
France
