International Emmy Awards 2021 winners: Tehran, Call my Agent wins big; Check full winners list

International Emmy Awards 2021 Winners: 'Tehran' and 'Call My Agent' won big at the International Emmy Awards.  However,  Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya, Vir Das, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, nominees from India, were not able to register any victory. 

Created On: Nov 23, 2021 11:04 IST
'Tehran' drama series team at International Emmy Awards 2021
International Emmy Awards 2021 Winners: The 49th International Emmy Awards took place on November 23, 2021, in New York City. Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya, Vir Das, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were among the eminent nominees from India, however, they were not able to register any big win. At the International Emmy Awards 2021, there was a total of 44 nominees across 11 categories from 24 nations across the world.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for the category of Best Performance by an Actor for his film ‘Serious Men’, lost to David Tennant. On the other hand, Vir Das’ Comedy Special, ‘Vir Das: For India’, which was nominated in the Comedy Section has lost to ‘Call My Agent’ from France.

Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya, Ram Madhvani's directorial venture, was also nominated in the Best Drama Category at the International Emmy Awards, however, it lost to the critically-acclaimed Israel’s web series ‘Tehran’. In 2020, India’s Delhi Crime had won the International Emmy Award in the same category.

‘Tehran’ wins International Emmy Award for Drama Series

‘Call My Agent- S.4’ wins International Emmy for Comedy

International Emmy Awards 2021: Check full list of winners

Category

Winners

Country

Best Performance by Best Actress

Hayley Squires for Adult Material

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actor

David Tennant for Des

United Kingdom

Comedy

Call My Agent (Season 4)

France

Documentary

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Thailand

Drama Series

Tehran

Israel

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards

United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Masked Singer

United Kingdom

Short-Form Series

INSiDE

New Zealand

Telenovela

The Song of Glory

China

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Atlantic Crossing

Norway

Arts Programming

Kubrick by Kubrick

France

