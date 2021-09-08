International Literacy Day 2021: Check theme, history and significance of literacy amid COVID pandemic

International Literacy Day was observed on October 8, 2021. Literacy Day has been celebrated every year since 1967 to raise awareness about the significance of literacy as a matter of individual rights and dignity.

International Literacy Day 2021 has also been celebrated globally to promote the agenda of literacy for a more sustainable and informed society. There is no question that literacy plays an extremely vital role not only in the individual’s growth but also in the communities around the world.

Everyone has the right to an education. It is the key to empower young people to claim their future.



But on average, only 34% of refugees go to secondary school.



More in the new 2021 @Refugees Education Report:https://t.co/5TySI1cac9 — United Nations (@UN) September 8, 2021

World Literacy Day has now become more significant for developing nations such as India which has been working to strengthen its economy and has one of the youngest populations globally. There has no better time than now to understand the role that literacy plays in the formation of a more stable and developed society.

International Literacy Day Theme 2021 The theme of World Literacy Day 2021 is “Literacy for a human-centered recovery: Narrowing the digital divide”. The theme of the International Literacy Day 2021 aims at emphasizing and creating more awareness regarding digital literacy among people, particularly at the time of the COVID pandemic.

Digital skills have become a key🗝️ factor to access life-saving information. But over half of the world’s population lack basic skills for computer-based activities.



We must step up efforts to expand #literacy and digital skills for all! #LiteracyDay https://t.co/RkFBugzHL0 pic.twitter.com/uXPKI2d4XO — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) September 7, 2021

History of International Literacy Day

Literacy Day was first originated in 1965 during the World Conference of Ministers of Education in Tehran.

UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in 1966 designated September 8 as the World Literacy Day which was to be observed on a global scale.

UNESCO had extended the idea of literacy from the fundamental concepts of writing, reading, and arithmetic abilities for the foundation of functional literacy.

International Literacy Day 2021: Significance

When International Literacy Day was originated, the world was facing some of the most serious issues including poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, and lack of proper health care. The focus behind Literacy Day was to eradicate ignorance regarding education so that people are able to access greater livelihood.

However, in the present time as well, the value of literacy can not be underestimated. COVID-19 pandemic has particularly reminded the world of the essential role of education and how it empowers and enhanced individual’s lives.

Literacy is also a key component of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

UNESCO on International Literacy Day 2021

On International Literacy Day 2021, UNESCO will be conducting a live webinar. As per the UN Educational, Scientific and cultural, the World Literacy Day 2021 will explore how literacy can contribute to building a solid foundation for a human-centered recovery, with a particular focus on the interplay of literacy and the digital skills that are required by non-literate adults and youths.

The day globally celebrated by UNESCO will also explore what makes technology-enabled literacy learning meaningful and inclusive. As per UNESCO, the World Literacy Day 2021, will provide an opportunity to reimagine future literacy learning and teaching, which will be within and beyond the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.