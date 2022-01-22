IPL 2022 likely to be held in India behind closed doors

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is likely to be held in India behind closed doors as per top sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As per the sources, IPL 2022 will be held in India without the crowd in Mumbai and Pune. The venues are likely to be Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India and DY Patil Stadium.

The BCCI is likely to give a go-ahead to hosting IPL 2022 in India if the COVID-19 third wave subsides, the sources said.

The last date for IPL player registration was January 20. A total of 1,214 players have signed up to be a part of the IPL 2022 mega auction, including 896 Indian players and 318 overseas cricketers.

#IPL2022 will be held in India without a crowd. Likely venues are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai & Pune if needed: Top sources in BCCI to ANI — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Check Retained Player List of All Teams- CSK, RCB, MI, PBKS, KKR, SRH, RR, DC

IPL 2022 Mega auction

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be held on February 12-13 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The two new IPL teams- Lucknow and Ahmedabad-have reportedly already picked up three players each ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega auction. The two teams were given two weeks to finalise their draft picks.

The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction will see all 10 teams bidding to pick up some of the finest talents in international cricket.

The player's list for the IPL 2022 mega auction includes 270 capped players, 903 uncapped players and 41 associate players.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date

Tata replaces Vivo as title sponsor of IPL 2022

Tata Group has replaced Vivo as the title sponsor of IPL 2022. Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with IPL so Tata now will remain the main sponsor for the duration.

VIVO and IPL had signed a deal worth Rs. 2,200 crores for the title sponsorship of the tournament from 2018-2022. However, following the India-China Galwan Valley face-off, Dream 11 replaced Vivo as title sponsor for a year in IPL 2020 season.

Vivo was back as the IPL title sponsor in 2021 but there was speculation that the group was looking to transfer its title sponsorship rights to the next suitable bidder.

Tata Group replaces Vivo as title sponsor of IPL 2022