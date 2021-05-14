IREDA conferred with ‘Green Urja Award’

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on May 11, 2021, conferred the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) with the ‘Green Urja Award’. The agency has been awarded for being the leading public institution in financing institution for renewable energy.

The prestigious award was received by the Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das from the Director-General, International Solar Alliance, Dr. Ajay Mathur. The chairman of the ICC National Expert Committee, Anil Razdan was also present during a virtual ceremony.

The Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA while receiving the award stated that he is honoured to receive this recognition on behalf of IREDA. He added that the award recognizes IREDA’s immense contribution to the development of the Renewable energy sector in line with PM Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

IREDA has been conferred with “Green Urja Award” for being the Leading Public Institution in Financing Institution for Renewable Energy.



Pradip Kumar Das dedicated the award to all the IREDANs for their constant hard work. He also acknowledged them for their best effort to give outstanding performance in the last one year amid the pandemic.

Why IREDA is awarded Green Urja Award?

• The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) has received the award for their pivotal and developmental role played in the Green Energy Financing.

• IREDA, despite the pandemic, ended the year 2020-21 on a strong note. It disbursed the second-highest amount of loan amounting to Rs. 8,827 crores, which also indicates that IREDA has the ability to translate the ongoing crisis into an opportunity.

Initiatives by IREDA during first and second wave of pandemic:

• IREDA formed a ‘COVID Care Response Team’ that has been continuously taking care of COVID-19 positive employees as well as their family members. The initiative was started in June 2020 and has resulted in ‘ZERO’ employees who are Covid infected or under treatment as of May 11, 2021.

• At the time, when the whole world has been struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, IREDA has been able to successfully ensure a safe and healthy environment for its employees by adopting a timely and proactive approach to the pandemic.

About IREDA:

IREDA, which is under the administrative control of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, is the only dedicated institution in India for financing the Renewable Energy (RE) and Energy Efficiency (EE) projects in the country.

The company, since its inception, has played a catalytic role in the developing market for financing the EE and RE projects.

Over the years, the agency has sanctioned loans that aggregate to Rs. 96,601 crores, has disbursed Rs. 63,492 crores and has supported more than 17,586 MW of Renewable Energy capacity in India to date.