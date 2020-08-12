Israel shares AI-based Technology, equipment with AIIMS for COVID-19 treatment

Israel government has provided state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence-based technologies as well as high-end equipment to AIIMS to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The help of technology is a part of India-Israel cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ron Malka, Israeli Ambassador to India formally handed over the technology solutions and high-end equipment to Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS. The event took place in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Bhattacharya.

#GrowingPartnership: Israel contributed state-of-the-art AI based technologies & equipment to AIIMS to assist it in its efforts to tackle #COVID__19. This is yet another milestone achievement in the #Israel-#India cooperation to fight #COVID19 together 🇮🇱🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/y9MxVOcO3V — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 11, 2020

Israel handed over products to AIIMS: Key Highlights

• The technologies provided by Israel include an Artificial Intelligence video-oriented and voice-operated autonomous personal AI assistant robot.

• There is also an app that can be installed on any mobile of COVID-19 staff, it will make the work of hospital staff inside the departments much more effective and easier.

• Innovative products that are designed to give contact-free access to patient’s vitals like the respiratory rate and heart rate. It will also improve the patient’s safety with continuous and contact-free monitoring.

• The products also include a 12-hour disinfection product called CPD. It stays active to protect the surface against contamination.

• There is a non-invasive remote patient monitoring system that will work as a preliminary screening tool for respiratory indicators of suspected and recovering patients.

• An AI-based software which is for Ultrasound use and has been designed especially for fighting COVID-19.

India-Israel collaborates to combat COVID-19:

During the event, Dr. Randeep Guleria mentioned that India-Israel relations are strong as earlier India had helped Israel with medicines and safety gear, now in return Israel has sent equipment including robotic teleconsultation and telemonitoring.

The Israeli envoy also added that it is the most advanced equipment that has been developed to fight COVID-19. Some of it was contributed by companies and some of them were purchased with the special fund allocated by Israel’s Foreign Minister.