ISRO all ready to open its facilities for private sector: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office informed on October 11, 2020, that ISRO- Indian Space Research Organisation is all geared up to open its facilities for the private sector.

While talking about some of the path-breaking historic reforms in the Space department under the leadership of PM Modi, the union minister stated that for the first time in Independent India’s history, future projects related to outer space travel and planetary exploration will be open for the private sector.

Private Sector in Space activities: A road to Aatma Nirbhar Bharat

The Union Minister highlighted the increased role of the private sector in the Department of Space and mentioned that it is also a part of the PM Modi government’s Atma Nirbhar roadmap which is towards a self-reliant India. It envisages the initiative to boost the participation of the private sector in space activities.

He further added that the private sector will be a co-traveler in India’s Space Sector Journey and that private companies will be provided a level playing field in space-based activities and satellite launches.

Progress under In-SPACe:

The Minister of State, Dr. Jitendra Singh also informed about the progress of In-SPACe- Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre and added that with its creation the mechanism will be in place and the private sector will be permitted to use ISRO’s facilities as well as other relevant assets so that their own capacities can be improved.

He noted that with the new reforms there will also be a paradigm shift from Supply Based Model to a Demand-based Model in space-related activities.

To proceed further with the initiative, a web link has been provided for the private industries to submit their applications and those which have been received from the industries and start-ups are to be processed by the government’s high-level committee.