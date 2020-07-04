ISRO's Mars Orbiter captures image of largest moon of Mars

ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has captured the image of ‘Phobos’, the largest and closest moon of Mars. The image was captured by Mars Colour Camera (MCC) aboard Mom on July 1, 2020 when the Mars orbiter was around 7,200 km from Mars and 4,200 km from Phobos.

ISRO said in an official statement that the spatial resolution of the image is 210 m. It is a composite image generated from 6 MCC frames and has been color corrected.

Phobos, the mysterious moon of Mars is believed to be made up of carbonaceous chondrites.

Significance

The image shows the largest crater on Phobos- Stickney crater and other craters -Shklovsky, Roche & Grildrig.

A recent image of the mysterious moon of Mars, Phobos, as captured by India's Mars Orbiter Mission



For more details visit https://t.co/oFMxLxdign@MarsOrbiter #ISRO pic.twitter.com/5IJuSDBggx — ISRO (@isro) July 3, 2020

The violent phase that Phobos has encountered is seen in the large section gouged out from a past collision, which is named as the Stickney crater and bouncing ejecta.

Mars Orbiter Mission: Key Objectives

• India’s first mission to Mars, also known as Mangalyaan, aims to develop the technologies required for design, planning, management and operations of an interplanetary mission.

• The key scientific objective of the mission to explore Mars surface features, morphology, mineralogy and Martian atmosphere with the help of indigenous scientific instruments.

• The MOM mission executed with a budget of Rs 450-crore aims at studying the Martian surface, its mineral composition and scan its atmosphere for methane, which is an indicator of life on Mars.

