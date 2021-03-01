ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Indian men’s skeet team wins bronze medal

The Indian trio of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, and Gurjoat Khangura, after 7 rounds of qualifications, won the bronze medal after defeating the Kazakhstan team by 6-2 in the men’s skeet team event at the International Shooting Sport Federation Tournament- ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

The trio defeated their counterparts Eduard Yechshenko, David Pochivalov, and Alexander Mukhamediyev in the bronze medal match on the 3rd day of the competition of the ISSF. The Indian team was able to reach the bronze medal match once they combined to shoot a score of 491 after 25 shots each on February 26, 2021.

Lost to Russia for finals:

The Indian trio of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, and Gurjoat Khangura could have also made it to the finals but lost to Russia by 5-6. The Russian team won the gold medal by beating the Czech Republic in the finals by 6-0.

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa became the star of the bronze medal match by hitting all 16 targets.

While earlier on the second competition day, Indian shooter Gurjaot nearly missed out on a chance of advancing to the finals of the men’s individual skeet competition.

Despite the two solid final qualification rounds of 24 and 25, his score added up to 119 at the end of five rounds and gave him a credible 10th place finish.

Indian women’s team in the shotgun world cup:

The Indian women’s team consisting of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat also made it to the bronze medal match of the Shotgun world cup tournament.

However, the team lost to Olga Panarina, Assem Orynbay, and Rinata Nassyrova of Kazakhstan by 4-6 in a hard-fought match.

About International Shooting Sport Federation:

It is a governing body of the Olympic Shooting events in pistol, rifle, and shotgun disciplines and of various non-Olympic Shooting sport events.

The activities of ISSF include the ISSF World Cup Finals, ISSF World Cup Series, regulation of the sport, Olympic qualifications and organizations of international competitions, ISSF World Championship in all events, and ISSF Separate World Championship in Shotgun events.