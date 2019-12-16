Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh Crowned Miss World 2019, Suman Rao finishes third

Jamaica-based and Indian origin, Toni Ann Singh was crowned Miss World 2019 on December 11, 2019. Vanessa Ponce of Mexico crowned her successor Toni-Ann Singh in the event. Earlier, on December 8, South Africa's 26-year-old Zozibini Tunzi was crowned as Miss Universe 2019.

India’s Suman Rao finished as second runner-up in the Miss World contest. Miss France Opélie Mezzino was the first runner-up. Before this event, Suman Rao was also crowned as Miss World Asia 2019 and Miss India 2019.

About Toni-Ann Singh

• Toni Ann Singh, born in Morant Bay, Jamaica, was just 9 years old when her family moved to Florida, USA.

• She graduated from the State University of Florida in Women's Education and Psychology.

• Tony N. Singh's mother is from Jamaica and is of African-Caribbean origin, while Singh's father Bradshaw Singh is of Indo-Caribbean origin.

• She is fond of singing and impressed the judges by singing the song of Whitney Houston.

• Toni has defeated the other 111 contestants to win the title of Miss World.

Suman Rao as Second Runner-up

Suman Rao crowned as the third most beautiful woman in the world as she won second-runner up title in Miss World 2019 beauty pageant. She has won the title of Miss India in 2019. She wants to become an actress and has been busy with several modeling assignments for the past few months. Suman said that she aims to make an important contribution to gender equality in her community as well as globally. Suman took the initiative to help tribal women through financial freedom in the 'Beauty with a Purpose Segment'.

India in Miss World

• Rita Faria was the first Indian woman to win the title for the first time in 1966. Aishwarya Rai was the second person who won Miss World in 1994.

• Priyanka Chopra was the winner of the Miss World contest in the year 2000. However, Diana Hayden won Miss World in 1997 and Yukti Mukhi in 1999.

• In 2017, Manushi Chillar became Miss World for the last time from India.

