Jasprit Bumrah Record 2022: Jasprit Bumrah becomes 6th Indian to take 100 wickets in SENA countries after Kapil Dev, Kumble

Jasprit Bumrah Record 2022: Jasprit Bumrah became the 6th Indian bowler and 5th pacer to take 100 wickets in SENA counties, joining the league of legends like Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble. The Indian pacer achieved the feat in the 22nd over of the final innings on Day 4 of India vs England 5th Test by taking the well-set opener Zak Crawley for 46 runs.

With the feat, Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 Test wickets while playing against the SENA countries on their soil. The SENA Countries include South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah now holds the record of 101 wickets in the SENA Countries. He is the sixth Indian bowler to reach the landmark figure. He is the fifth Indian pacer to scalp over 100 wickets in SENA Countries soil.

Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 wickets in SENA in Test.



36 wickets in England

32 wickets in Australia

26 wickets in South Africa

6 wickets in New Zealand

Indian Bowlers with 100 wickets in SENA Countries

Anil Kumble- 141

Ishant Sharma- 130

Zaheer Khan -119

Mohammed Shami - 119

Kapil Dev- 119

Jasprit Bumrah record in SENA Countries

Jasprit Bumrah has taken most of his wickets in England with a total of 37 wickets so far, followed by 32 wickets in Australia, 26 in South Africa and 6 wickets in New Zealand. Bumrah has played the least number of tests in New Zealand. He has played only two tests in New Zealand. His best bowling figures are in Australia among SENA countries with 6/33.

Jasprit Bumrah's Test wickets in SENA Countries

SENA Countries Number of Wickets Number of Tests played Best Bowling Figure England 37 9 5/64 Australia 32 7 6/33 South Africa 26 6 7/111 New Zealand 6 2 3/62

Jasprit Bumrah new record against England

Jasprit Bumrah also surpassed Kapil Dev to create a new record with most number of wickets by an Indian pacer against England in a series. Bumrah has so far picked up 23 wickets in the India vs England test series. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev had held the record earlier after taking 22 wickets at a home test series against England in 1981-82.

Which are the SENA Countries? SENA is an acronym that stands for South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. The performance by players in these four countries is taken as a true marker of the player's quality.

