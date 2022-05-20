Jet Airways gets DGCA nod to resume operations- Check when will it restart operations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted Jet Airways the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on May 20, 2022, allowing the airline to resume its flight operations. This paves the way for the airline's comeback into the aviation industry with a completely new management and fresh funding after being grounded for three years.

Jet Airways was granted the Air Operator Certificate after successfully completing all proving flights on May 17. Proving flights is the last step for an airline to obtain the AOC. The airline completed the second and final set of two proving flights with 31 people on board including DGCA officials on May 17. The first set comprising three proving flights was undertaken on May 15 with 18 people on board. An airline has to conduct a total of five landings to successfully complete its proving flights.

When will Jet Airways restart operations?

Jet Airways plans to restart commercial flight operations in the next quarter of this year, which means between July-September 2022.

Jet Airways Suspension and Revival

The Jet Airways was grounded in 2019 after its then promoters failed to provide liquidity, triggering the insolvency resolution process started. The airline was formerly owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.

The airline is now owned by a consortium of Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan. The airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium in October 2020.

The new Jet Airways owners had applied for security clearance of the airline on December 13, 2021.

Sanjiv Kapoor, an airline industry veteran was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jet Airways in April 2022. He is the former chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara.

Also READ: Sanjiv Kapoor appointed as Jet Airways CEO