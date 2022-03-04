Sanjiv Kapoor appointed as Jet Airways CEO

Sanjiv Kapoor has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jet Airways. His appointment will be effective from April 4, 2022. Jet Airways are set to restart their operations this summer.

This is the second top-level announcement and it comes just few days after former Sri Lankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatileka was appointed as the chief financial officer of the airline.

The airline also recently appointed Captain PP Singh, as its new accountable manager, replacing Sudhir Gaur. PP Singh is former Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader and Nepal Airlines Corporation executive.

Speaking on his appointment, Sanjiv Kapoor said, "I am looking forward to getting back to aviation. Even though Jet Airways has been out of operation for three years, it still has a large fan base of loyal customers who miss it every day and can't wait for it to take to the skies again."

He added saying that he looks forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline once again, a people-focused airline for the digital age.

About Sanjiv Kapoor

Sanjiv Kapoor has over 20 years of experience in the airline industry. He had done his MBA from Wharton University in Pennsylvania.

He has previously worked with leading airlines in Asia, Europe, and the US as a management consultant and investment advisor in the aviation space.

He started his airline career in finance and corporate planning with Northwest Airlines (now merged with Delta) in the US in 1997.

He is currently serving as the president of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

Prior to that, he was the chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara and COO of SpiceJet. He has also been associated with GoAir.

In 2004, Sanjiv joined Bain and Company (in Singapore, and subsequently in Dallas and London) as a leader in their airline practice. His previous employers include Temasek Holdings, Singapore, and Oracle Corporation.

His appointment was confirmed by Jet Airways promoters- Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. The lead partner of the consortium, Murari Lal Jalan said, "Sanjiv (Kapoor) is a seasoned aviation professional who has the right blend and demeanour to stitch a team together. I always believe in investing in human capital, and by having Sanjiv as the CEO and Vipula as the CFO, I am certain Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone's expectation,"

Jet Airways

Jet Airways was one of the largest airlines in India. It ceased operations on April 17, 2019. The airline is, however, expected to restart its operations by early 2022.

The creditors of the airline approved a bid from entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and asset management firm Kalrock, part of an investment group called Fritsch Group.

The consortium put forward a resolution, which was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 22, 2021.

The NCLT in an order has given Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation 90 days for allotting airport slots to Jet Airways.

This means that we could see Jet Airways take to the skies as early as this summer as a full service domestic airline with a fleet of six aircraft.

