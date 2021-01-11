Karnataka government launches Krishi Sanjeevani Vans

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa on January 7, 2021, launched Krishi Sanjeevani Vans in Bengaluru. The 40 vans that were flagged off under the scheme will reach out to the agriculture fields for testing water, soil and will also suggest remedies for pest control to improve yield.

While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of the state informed that Agriculture Department, in the future, has also proposed to attach one such van for every Farmers Assistance Centres in the districts of the state.

The Krishi Sanjeevani Vans have been launched by the state Agriculture Department along with central assistance under National Krishi Vikas Yojana.

Objectives:

• Vans have been launched to take scientific labs to the fields so that the farmers of the state can get find hand support for their farming techniques.

• The vans that will reach the fields will also help in studying the conditions and will address the needs of the farmers about the fertility of the soil, pest control, suitable crops, and weeds in the existing conditions.

• The personnel of the Agriculture Department will also be able to suggest remedies depending on water, soil, and pests inflicting the crops.

About Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana:

It is a State Plan Scheme which was launched in August 2007 by the Indian government as part of the 11th Five Year Plan. The yojana launched under the aegis of the National Developmental Council aims at achieving 4% annual growth in agriculture as well as its allied sectors.