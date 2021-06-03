Karnataka Lockdown News: Karnataka extends lockdown till June 14, What is open, what is closed? Check here

The Karnataka government has extended the ongoing statewide lockdown by a week till June 14, 2021. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that the lockdown has been extended in the state to break the COVID-19 chain.

Speaking to the press, BS Yediyurappa said that the COVID-19 situation is worse in the state, that's why they have extended the lockdown by one week. " I am hoping that everything will be fine after one week," he added.

COVID-19 situation is worse, that's why we have extended the lockdown by one week. I am hoping that everything will be fine after one week: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/bANTbgJfKv — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

What will be open?

• Essential stores will remain functional from 6 am to 10 am.

• Construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors will be allowed.

• Export-oriented activities and business will be allowed to function from June 3.

• Those with scheduled train and flights will be allowed to commute using taxis or metro rail or cab and auto-rickshaws.

• The takeaway from standalone liquor shops from 6 am to 10 am will be allowed.

• Marriages allowed with a maximum of 50 people, funerals with 5 people.

• Home deliver of food to be permitted.

• Inter-state/ intra-state movement of passenger vehicles allowed.

• Banks, insurance offices and ATMs to remain functional.

• Delivery of all items through home delivery/ e-commerce to be allowed.

• Select central, state and local government offices involved in essential services including healthcare and other frontline work to remain open.

• The movement of people will be restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes.

What will be closed?

• All shops will close after 10 am.

• Public transport will not operate.

• Hotels, pubs, restaurants and eateries to remain shut for customers, home delivery allowed.

• Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions to remain shut.

• Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums and assembly halls to remain closed.

• Places of worship will remain closed for public.

• All forms of gathering including social, political, religious and other gatherings prohibited.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had earlier sent a report to the state government, stating that the restrictions should only be relaxed after the state's positivity rate comes below 5 percent and the number of cases falls below 5,000.

The committee had urged the state government to continue the lockdown in a stricter form in the state.

Background

The Karnataka government had imposed strict restrictions from May 10 till May 24, 2021 when the COVID-19 cases and fatalities did not subside in the state.

The state had later extended its lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7 to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total coronavirus death toll has crossed 30,000 in the state, as it reported 16,387 new cases and 463 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections stood at 26,35,122 as of yesterday.