Kisan Sabha App: CSIR launches new app to provide timely logistics support to farmers, all you need to know!

The Kisan Sabha application was launched by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) on May 1, 2020. The application will connect farmers to freight transportation management and supply chain amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The farmers are presently facing difficulty in transporting their harvest to the market or procuring seeds or fertilizers in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. Hence, proper supply chain management is required to facilitate the timely delivery of the produce at the best pricing.

Kisan Sabha App: Objective

The Kisan Sabha application aims to provide the most economical and timely logistics support to the farmers. The usage of the application will help increase their profit margins, as it will minimize the interference of the middlemen and directly connect the farmers with the institutional buyers.

The application will also help the farmers in providing best market rates of the crops by comparing the rates of the nearest mandis and book a freight vehicle to transport their produce at the cheapest cost.

Kisan Sabha App: Key Highlights

• The Kisan Sabha Application will connect the farmers, transporters and service providers like pesticide and fertilizer dealers, cold store and warehouse owners, mandi dealers, customers such as big retail outlets, online stores, institutional buyers and other related entities for a timely and effective solution.

• The portal will be a single stop solution for an entity related to agriculture, be they be farmers seeking better price for the crops or mandi dealers who are looking to connect with more farmers or truckers who invariably go empty from the mandis.

• The Kisan Sabha application will also help people in the agriculture services sector such as dealers of fertilizers and pesticides to reach out to more farmers for their services.

• The application will also be useful for those associated with cold storage spaces and warehouses.

• The Kisan Sabha application will also enable people to buy directly from farmers.

• The application has 6 major modules taking care of the farmers, mandi dealers, transporters, mandi board members, service providers and consumers.

Significance

The Kisan Sabha App’s launch will help organise the agriculture market, ensuring less wastage of produce or being sold at cheaper rates. The application was developed based on a study that surveyed around 500 farmers. A 6-day long survey was conducted with the farmers, dealers and transporters in Azadpur Mandi to understand the various issues and gaps in the sector, especially in the current environment.