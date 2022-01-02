KL Rahul named India's captain for ODI series against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah named deputy

India's ODI squad for South Africa tour: KL Rahul has been named as India's captain for its upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa and Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the deputy captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement while announcing India's ODI squad for South Africa tour on December 31, 2021.

KL Rahul will act as a stand-in skipper in place of Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. The BCCI was reportedly waiting to get a confirmation on Rohit Sharma's health status before announcing India's ODI's team for SA tour.

India's ODI squad for South Africa tour

India's ODI squad for South Africa 2022: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

Besides Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami has also been rested and Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are also out due to injury.

India's tour of South Africa 2021-22

India's tour of South Africa 2021-22 comprises two series- Test and ODI series. The four-match T20I series, which was also originally a part of the tour, has been postponed and will be played on a later date.

The India vs South Africa test series began on December 26, 2021 and will continue till January 15, 2021. The tour was originally supposed to begin on December 17 but got deplayed due to the outbreak of the new Covid variant- Omicron. Both BCCI and Cricket South Africa decided to still go ahead with a part of the series taking all precautions.

India vs South Africa Test and ODI series will be played behind closed doors, with no spectator in an effort to protect the players and the tour.

India vs South Africa revised Test series Dates

First Test- December 26-30

Second Test- January 3-7

Third Test- January 11-15

India vs South Africa ODI Schedule

First ODI- January 19th ( Boland Park, Paarl)

Second ODI- January 21st ( Boland Park, Paarl)

Third ODI - January 23rd (Newlands, Cape Town)

Background

Rohit Sharma was named as India's new ODI captain on December 8, 2021, taking over from Virat Kohli. He was supposed to start his new stint with the South Africa series but was unfortunately ruled out due to a hamstring injury that he picked up during training. Sharma was already named India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup 2021 after Virat Kohli announced his desire to step down from the position. Sharma debuted as India's full-time T20 captain during India's T20 series against New Zealand in November 2021.