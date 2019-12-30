Koneru Humpy Wins Women's World Rapid Chess Championship

Koneru Humpy, India's young woman Grandmaster, has won the World Rapid Championship 2019 title. She defeated Lei Tingjie of China in the Women's World Rapid Chess Championship in the tiebreaker series (Armageddon game) and won the title.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway won this title for the third time among men’s championship. India's youngest woman Grandmaster Hampy decided to retire from chess in 2016. But, later she rejoined the game and won many titles.

She said in an interview to International Chess Federation (FIDE) that this is her first world title and it made her really excited. She also said that she didn't have any expectation to win the game.

About Koneru Humpy

• Koneru Humpy was born on 31 March 1987 in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. She is India's youngest woman chess grandmaster player.

• In January 2010, her FIDE score was 2614 that gave her the second position (after Judget Polgar) in the world female chess player rankings.

• In 2003, she was awarded Arjuna Award while in 2007, she was awarded Padma Shri.

• In 2015, she won a bronze medal in Women's World Team Chess Championship.

• In 2009-2011, 2011-12, 2013-14, and 2015-16 Koneru Humpy finished runner-up in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix series.

World Rapid Chess Championship

It is a time-bound chess tournament that gives a limited time to each player for every move. It was recognized by FIDE (International Chess Federation) in 2012. FIDE organizes annual rapid chess tournament and Blitz Chess Championship. Current World Rapid Chess Champion (Men) is Magnus Carlsen while Koneru Humpy is the current World Rapid Chess Champion in the women’s category.

The concept of rapid or time control in chess made its debut in 1987. However, the World Rapid Chess Championship was started in 2012. In the 2013 World Cup, time controls were also used for the rapid tiebreak stages.